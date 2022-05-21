Longtime member retires from Champlain National Board of Directors
PLATTSBURGH — John Perley, who is retiring, served as President and CEO of the Bank from 1989 until 2006, and continued to make meaningful contributions after retirement as a member of the Board, including his return to serve as interim President and CEO in 2015.
“Under John Perley’s leadership, Champlain National Bank was transformed from a modest institution, operating solely in Essex County, to a dynamic regional bank with branches in Clinton and Eastern Franklin County,” Chairman of the Board Peter S. Paine, Jr. said.
“When he took over as President in 1989, the Bank had $60 million in assets. Today we have $450 million.”
Mr. Perley had a long career in the banking industry starting at Chemical Bank in 1961. In addition to Champlain National Bank, he also served as President of Amoskeag National Bank in Manchester, NH.
He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth. Mr. Perley was a member of the American Bankers Association and served on the Government Relations Council. He was also involved in many local community groups, including the CVPH Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh.
“My wife Suzanne and I spent 17 wonderful years living and working for the Bank in Essex and Clinton Counties, Perley said reflecting on his retirement.
“I want to thank the many great people and organizations that extended their support and kindness to us during our 33 years involved with the Bank.”
Grant Awarded by Stewart’s Holiday Match supports local eventsTICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP) recently received a grant for $1,500 from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program.
Stewarts’ Holiday Match Program matches customer donations made in all of their shops from Thanksgiving through Christmas. The program raised over $2 million for local children’s organizations in 2021.
The funds will be used by TMSP to organize another event to benefit the Ticonderoga Food Pantry.
In prior years, several groups of high school students were given the same dollar amount to shop for as much food as possible. The students are organized into teams and compete to see who could buy the most food for the Food Pantry while staying within their budget. Teachers serve as mentors and encourage the teams of students to make maximum use of coupons, discounts, and sales.
This “shopping spree” is a second event which is timed for when the food pantry’s shelves tend to run low. It serves as a learning exercise for the students as well as a community service for needy families in our area.
Ticonderoga High School students and teachers also do the Stuff-A-Bus for the Food Pantry usually in December.
TMSP also puts on the annual Streetfest in July and Halloween Fest in October. Streetfest includes a full-face painter and a caricature artist. In addition to downtown trick-or-treating in costume, Halloween Fest also includes a Pumpkin Walk along LaChute Trail, horse drawn wagon rides and a haunted hallway at the Community College.
Lake Placid youth organization receives Stewart’s Holiday MatchLAKE PLACID — Lake Placid and Wilmington Connecting Youth and Communities (CYC), a youth development organization with the mission to promote mental, physical and spiritual health by empowering and educating youth to become leaders and engaged citizens, are the recipients of the Stewart’s Holiday Match Grant of $500.
CYC will use the donation to help fund the after school tutoring program at the Lake Placid Middle High School Library.
“We are delighted to receive the Stewart’s Holiday Match this year,” CYC President Tina Clark said.
“The money will directly impact programs that we have for local students. The after school tutoring program will be able to continue through Stewart’s generosity.”
The after school tutoring program, jointly funded by CYC and the Lake Placid School District, is available to all students in the Middle High School.
It takes place Monday through Thursday at the Lake Placid Middle High School Media Center from 2:45 p.m. to 5 pm.
Each day between nine and 35 students will take advantage of this opportunity.
The Stewart’s Holiday Match Program has now allocated over $34 million since the program’s inception in 1986.
