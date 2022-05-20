TDC official receives designation from Economic Dev. Council
PLATTSBURGH — Danielle King, Director of Business and Workforce Development for TDC NNY earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
A CEcD designation from the International Economic Development Council recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession.
Candidates must pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination, which has three parts and spans two days.
The exam tests a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency, and judgment in the following key areas of economic development:
• Business retention and expansion
• Finance & credit analysis
• Marketing and attraction
• Strategic planning
• Entrepreneurial & small business development
• Managing economic development organizations
• Neighborhood development strategies
• Real estate development & reuse
• Technology-led economic development
• Workforce development strategies
• Foreign direct investment & exporting
“The organization is proud of Dani’s accomplishment and efforts to attain this designation of Certified Economic Developer from the International Economic Development Council,” TDC President/CEO David Champagne said.
“This certification puts Dani into a select group of professionals whose education and skills help drive the region forward in economic development. She is an asset to the region and a great example for young adults within the region.”
