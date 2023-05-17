Della Subaru supports national and local charities
PLATTSBURGH — Della Subaru of Plattsburgh donated to two local charitable organizations in the North Country as a part of the Subaru Share the Love Event: Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation and the Plattsburgh YMCA.
According to the Subaru website, nationally, Subaru of America, Inc., donates to “four national charities and over 2,100 home town charities," which has contributed over $265 million over the last 15 years.
Justin Ihne, CEO of the Plattsburgh YMCA, expressed his gratitude to Della Subaru.
“We’re grateful to have been selected by the Della Subaru family for the last five years as a recipient of this donation, and they’ve given the YMCA over $60,000 from the Share the Love Event.”
Ihne went on to explain that the Plattsburgh YMCA’s scholarship program ensures everyone can access the YMCA’s programs regardless of their ability to pay, and Della Subaru’s donation goes directly to the people in our community.
“Annually, the Plattsburgh YMCA allocates over $175,000 to our community for families, youth and senior that need assistance with child care, summer camps, health and wellness classes and membership. We do this through generous donations like Della Subaru to achieve our goal," he said.
Jessica Rubin, Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s VP/Chief Impact Officer, said that partnerships are key to providing quality care to communities in the North Country.
"...Together, we can combine all the things we each do best and make a real difference in people’s lives.”
