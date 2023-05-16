Ti businesses hosting May Networking Event
TICONDEROGA — Ti Automotive, Ti SB Storage and Timeless Boats will host the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) May After Business Mixer and Networking Event on Thursday, May 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will take place at 1080 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga.
In addition to the mixer, this event will also be the ribbon cutting and the official welcome to the Ticonderoga Area business community for Timeless Boats.
The mixer will be an opportunity to network and showcase these three businesses owned by Mark Harrison and managed by Nathan Belanger. Complimentary snacks and beverages will be available.
Sponsors providing door prizes for the event are Five Nations Golf, Fox and Fern- Adirondack Mercantile, Hot Biscuit Diner, Brannock Properties and Ti Automotive.
Ti Chamber hosting fundraiser
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) has announced their Spring/Summer Fundraiser “Five Hundred Dollar Fridays.”
Every Friday in July, TACC will give away $500. Those who donate $20 will receive a ticket for a chance to win.
“Five Hundred Dollar Fridays” tickets will be available at the TACC office throughout the months of May and June as well as from TACC Board Members, Ambassadors and Volunteers.
The TACC office is located at 94 Montcalm Street, Suite 1 in Downtown Ticonderoga.
Only 300 tickets are available.
Drawing dates are as follows: July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2023. All money will be given in the form of a TACC check.
Each ticket will have a coordinating number. Tickets will be hand drawn at random every Friday in July. All proceeds will benefit TACC programs, services, events and all of their efforts to serve and promote the Ticonderoga Area.
For additional information please contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619, chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.
Champlain National Bank announces employee promotions
Steven Cacchio, President and CEO of Champlain National Bank, has announced the following employees have been promoted:
Maja Giambalvo to branch manager of both Lake Placid and Saranac Lake branches. She was hired in 2019 and was quickly promoted to Vault Teller in 2020.
She became the Lake Placid Assistant Branch Manager in 2021. Giambalvo is a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh with a B.S. in Economics. Born and raised in Serbia, she enjoys traveling around Europe and going back to Serbia to visit her family. In her free time, she enjoys listening to crime podcasts, reading and watching movies.
Kurri Westover to branch manager of both Westport and Crown Point branches. She started working for the Bank in 2019 at the Elizabethtown branch and was promoted to the Office Supervisor in Westport in 2021.
Westover likes attending local live music and going camping with her family in her free time.
Brian Ellsworth to assistant branch manager of both Plattsburgh branches.
Ellsworth started working at Champlain National Bank in 2021 after spending eight years in the banking industry as a Head Teller and Customer Service Representative. He graduated from Siena College in 2013 with a B.S. in Accounting. He is an avid sports fan and has been a North Country resident most of his life.
Autumn Flora to Crown Point assistant branch manager. Flora started working for Champlain National Bank in early 2022 as a teller. She enjoys spending time with her family, watching crime documentaries, and DIY projects.
Glens Falls National makes promotion
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company has announced the promotion of Jeffrey Goliber to Vice President and Manager, Retirement Plan Services.
Goliber is responsible for managing the Retirement Plan Services department in the Wealth Management Division, including managing and coaching staff, overseeing the sales process to drive business results and ensuring exceptional customer service. He is also responsible for the administration of individual retirement plans and qualified retirement plans.
Goliber has 27 years of experience in banking and retirement services. Since joining Glens Falls National in 2019, Goliber has successfully held several leadership positions within Retirement Plan Services.
The Ballston Lake native attended SUNY Potsdam, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in economics.
Goliber lives in Wilton and is an active member in his community. He serves as Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee for the Franklin Community Center, Inc. in Saratoga Springs.
