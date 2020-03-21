TDC gets new board chair
PLATTSBURGH — Nate Wilson was recently approved as the new board chairperson for The Development Corporation's board of directors.
The Development Corporation is a private, not-for-profit corporation with more than 55 years of economic development success in the Greater Plattsburgh area. It is governed by a 31-member board of directors comprised of business and community leaders from throughout Clinton County. The corporation develops industrial parks, markets the county for new business investments and works to retain and expand local industry. The Development Corporation owns 17 industrial buildings, totaling approximately 650,000 square feet of industrial space.
Wilson, a Plattsburgh native who attended Peru High School and earned a finance degree at SUNY Plattsburgh, recently took over the chairperson role from past president Brian Gladwin.
Nate sits at the head of three organizations in the region as president of both Wilson Appliance Centers Inc. and Appliance Import Distributors Inc. and is owner of N. Wilson Holdings LLC. Primarily, Nate’s businesses provide appliance sales, service and support for over 100 brands of appliances throughout Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
Twinstate gets virtual information officer
MORRISONVILLE — Managed security services provider Twinstate Technologies recently announced the hiring of Benjamin Tentis as its virtual chief information officer.
Twinstate Technologies is a family-owned, certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise. The provider is a credentialed business-to-business company specializing in cybersecurity, communications and collaboration, IT services and infrastructure. Whether in the cloud or on premises, Twinstate says its services go beyond hardware and software.
Tentis, an IT professional with seven years of professional experience, will expand Twinstate's existing focus on client's strategic IT goals, planning the IT budget, analyzing and reworking business processes and facilitating technology changes.
"Ben's technical knowledge, business acumen and genuine interest in clients business's successes are ideal traits for this key role," CEO Devi Momot said.
Champlain Centre celebrates Atlantic Salmon
PLATTSBURGH — For just the third time in more than 150 years, scientists have found naturally-reproduced Atlantic salmon fry in the Lake Champlain Basin. The discovery last summer in the North Branch of the Boquet River in New York is an encouraging milestone for scientists and anglers. It is timed perfectly, as the Lake Champlain Basin Program and partners continue to celebrate the International Year of the Salmon.
The Lake Champlain Basin Program has been working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum and other partners to showcase the "Salmosphere" and to highlight the role of salmon in the history of our region and efforts to restore this important fishery. The International Year of the Salmon educational display has swum its way upstream to Champlain Centre Mall where it will be on display by Kohl’s for the next few weeks.
"We are excited to partner with the Lake Champlain Basin Program on the International Year of the Salmon showcase," Champlain Centre Marketing Director Emily Moosemann said. "We hope families and community members come into the mall and take a moment to learn about the rich history and ongoing restoration efforts for key aquatic members of the North Country."
Alice Hyde welcomes new general surgeon
MALONE — UVM Health Network - Alice Hyde Medical Center recently added General Surgeon Tanya Castelino M.D. to its medical staff.
Alice Hyde Medical Center is a private, not-for-profit hospital established in 1913 and located in Malone. It's comprised of a 76-bed acute care facility, four family health centers, a walk-in clinic, cancer center, orthopedic and physical rehabilitation center, cardiac rehabilitation unit and a dental center. The medical center provides a 24-hour M.D. staffed emergency department, laboratory, a full array of surgical services, and a wide range of outpatient services.
Castelino has joined the medical center's other general surgeons. She completed her residency at McGill University Health Centre in Montreal and most recently served as a Clinical Fellow at St. Joseph’s Hospital, McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. She completed a fellowship in Advanced Gastrointestinal Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery. From 2014 to 2018, she also served as a fellow in McGill University’s Clinical Investigator Program. She is a 2012 graduate of McGill University’s Medical School.
Castelino has a focus on minimally-invasive, or laparoscopic, procedures and gastrointestinal surgery. Her areas of expertise includes advanced laparoscopic foregut surgery, laparoscopic hernia repair, gastric resection and more.
"I’m committed to giving patients the information and insight to help them understand what we’re doing, why and how it needs to be done, and also the work they are going to have to do in order to get the best result," Castelino said. "Having surgery, whether elective or emergency, can be very traumatic for patients and their family, and so one of the most important things I can do as their health care provider is to make them as familiar as possible with the process we are all going through."
Coldwell realtors get awarded
PLATTSBURGH — Several local realtors of Coldwell Banker Whitbeck have received awards from the company for their 2019 accomplishments.
On the list was Plattsburgh-based Associate Real Estate Broker Amy Provost, who was named the company's International President's Elite. Only 5 percent of all Coldwell Banker system sales associates/representatives worldwide qualify for this distinction.
Plattsburgh-based Katie Perrone and Willsboro-based Christine Benedict, both real estate salespeople, qualified to join the company’s International President’s Circle. This prestigious membership was awarded to the top 10 percent of all sales associates/representatives of the Coldwell Banker® system worldwide.
In addition to the corporate level awards, the following REALTORS also reached important milestones in 2020:
• Adam Whitbeck, Lorraine Streeter, Michael Jensch, Kimberly Llewellyn and Lloyd Carter each earned the Million Dollar Producer awards.
• Bill Duffany earned the Rookie of the Year award.
"To have 3 of our agents be in the top 5 and 10 percent of Coldwell Banker agents worldwide is an amazing achievement," Broker PJ Whitbeck said. "All of our agents work hard for their clients, but for these three to be recognized consistently at the corporate level is a true testament to their drive, ambition and dedication."
Three get promotions at Champlain National Bank
PLATTSBURGH — Steven Cacchio, President and CEO of Champlain National Bank, is pleased to announce the following employees have been promoted:
Michelle Lafountain has been promoted to branch operations manager. In her new role, she will continue to operate as the bank’s mortgage loan specialist. Michelle started with Champlain National Bank in 2003 as a teller. In 2008, she was promoted to Branch Manager of the Champlain branch, and in 2017, also took over management of the Plattsburgh branch, where she was responsible for overseeing both locations.
In 2019, she became the Bank’s Mortgage Loan Specialist, while continuing to oversee the Plattsburgh branch.
Her volunteer activities include being the treasurer for the North Country Youth Hockey Organization. When Michelle isn’t working, she enjoys camping and spending time with her family and friends.
Stephanie Coulombe has been promoted to branch manager of both Plattsburgh and Champlain branches. Stephanie started at Champlain National Bank in 2008 working in the Lake Placid branch before moving to the Champlain location. She became assistant branch manager in 2017 and branch manager in 2019. In her free time, she enjoys reading and spending time with her husband and two children: Landon and Leah.
Kelsey Monette has been promoted to Champlain assistant branch manager. Kelsey joined Champlain National Bank in 2015 as a teller in the Champlain branch. She graduated from Clinton Community College with an AAS in Human Services. Kelsey enjoys spending time with her family and watching her daughter grow.
Champlain National Bank was founded in 1909 in Essex County and is still locally owned and managed today with ten branches serving the people of the North Country and Adirondacks. In addition to traditional banking products, it has a full offering of mobile banking solutions, commercial loans and mortgages.
