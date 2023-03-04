Adirondack Bank appoints new officers
Adirondack Bank has announced the promotion of Elizabeth A. Pellegrino to Executive Vice President Chief Credit Officer. Pellegrino started with Adirondack Bank in February 2020 as the VP of Asset Quality.
“Beth is a seasoned, well-rounded commercial credit professional with over 25 years of commercial lending, commercial loan administration and loan workout experience,” Rocco F. Arcuri, Sr., President and CEO, said.
“She’s been a great addition to our team, and I am looking forward to Beth’s continuing contributions to the success of Adirondack Bank as its EVP Chief Credit Officer.”
Richard (Dick) Hooper has been promoted to Vice President Purchasing and Facilities. Hooper has been Adirondack Bank’s assistant vice president Purchasing and Facilities since December 2018. He’s led the design and construction management for all renovation and construction projects over the past four years, including the renovation of the Church Street Saranac Lake branch, the construction of the Main Street Lake Placid branch and other important projects including significant renovations at the 185 Genesee St. building.
Sydney Gominiak has been promoted to Assistant Vice President Loan Administration Systems Analyst. Gominiak has been an integral part of the Retail Loan Administration team since joining in January 2021 as Loan Administration Systems Analyst.
Dawn Rogers has also been promoted to Vice President/Branch Manager. Rogers joined Adirondack Bank in August of 2016. She has been the Branch Manager at the Saranac Lake Branches for the past 7 years.
Anthony Zammiello has been promoted to Vice President/Branch Manager. He has been with Adirondack Bank since 2004. This past year, Zammiello began managing both the South Utica and Commercial Drive Branches.
Michele Kalil has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager. Kalil relocated from Old Forge to Plattsburgh as Branch Manager in 2019. Throughout her tenure in Plattsburgh, Michele’s leadership contributed to operational stability, stronger customer relationships and improved results. In 2022, Michele returned to the area to manage the Boonville Branch and shortly thereafter also took on responsibility for the Old Forge Branch.
Chemirelly Rodriguez has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager. Rodriguez returned to Adirondack Bank as Branch Manager of the Herkimer and Little Falls Branches in 2022.
Roberta Bennett has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager. Bennett has been with Adirondack Bank since 2006. In 2017, Bennett became the Branch Manager of the Sylvan Beach Branch and this year she took on the additional responsibility of managing the Rome Branch.
Heather Fogarty has been promoted to Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager. Fogarty joined Adirondack Bank in 2019. In 2022, she began managing both the Ilion and Mohawk branches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.