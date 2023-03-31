Whiteface Club and Resort named top wedding venue
LAKE PLACID — The editors of Wedding Rule have named the Whiteface Club and Resort as Lake Placid’s top wedding venue from a listing of 10 local properties.
Wedding Rule is the fastest growing weddings editorial in the United States. The web portal (www.weddingrule.com) does not charge wedding sites and vendors to list on its website. Inclusion is by editorial selection.
The accolade follows on the heels of the Whiteface Club’s recent honor from TheKnot, recognizing the resort’s wedding planners as among the best of the best.
“The editors of Wedding Rule see all the venues that offer couples sites for their special day,” said Mark Sperling, CEO of the Whiteface Companies.
“To place us at the top of an impressive list is a humbling honor for us, and says great things about our staff from the wedding planners, to our grounds preparation, as well as the food and drink we serve. These back-to-back awards are very motivating for us, especially as we approach the new wedding season.”
Wedding Rule’s narrative speaks volumes for the Whiteface Club and Resort’s presentation:
“Situated in the heart of the Adirondacks, Whiteface Club and Resort offers one of the most spectacular wedding venues on the shores of Lake Placid. Imagine sharing your first kiss as newlyweds framed with the breathtaking view of Lake Placid in the background, then moving to the Moose Lodge for cocktails before having the reception at the beautiful Adirondack Dining Room.”
“Panoramic views of the Adirondack mountains are sure to leave your guests in awe at this preferred wedding venue in Lake Placid. Whiteface Club and Resort has sprawling, immaculate gardens, well-appointed accommodations, and top-notch wedding services, making it an award-winning venue that will make your special day truly unforgettable.”
Whiteface Club wedding information can be found at: https://whitefaceclubresort.com/weddings-and-events/
“As the resort community of the Adirondacks, we take tremendous pride in what we do, and creating a memorable wedding for our couples is at the top of the list,” Sperling concluded.
“We thank Wedding Rule for recognizing those efforts.”
