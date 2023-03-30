Sustainable PR makes promotion
GLENS FALLS — Sustainable PR, a Glens Falls public relations firm, focused exclusively on promoting organizations with a mission in sustainability, has appointed Lydia Miner as Account Executive.
Miner will manage and direct campaigns for the company’s clean energy, hydroponics, and clean technology clients.
Miner previously served as for the Tri County United Way where she was responsible for developing relationships with local non-profits and corporate sponsors.
She joined Sustainable PR early in 2023 and has quickly made a positive impact on client campaigns as well as the firm’s marketing and community relations initiatives.
“I couldn’t be more pleased to announce Lydia’s promotion,” said Tony DeFazio, principal of Sustainable PR.
“From day one, Lydia has improved our operations. Her outstanding writing skills, creative instincts, positive attitude and aptitude for translating complex projects and issues into meaningful communications have enhanced our capabilities.”
Sustainable PR has partnered with clients across several sectors benefiting from green funding and innovation including clean energy, food packaging, green tech and agriculture.
The firm’s accomplishments include establishing the Glens Falls Urban Agriculture Pilot, an innovative state-funded “vertical farm,” project. The company has also developed strategies for solar and wind developers that get their renewable energy projects permitted at the local level.
“I am proud to be contributing to exciting sustainable initiatives that are helping renew and restore our communities while protecting the planet against climate change,” said Lydia Miner.
“It is my goal to continue to provide Sustainable PR clients with creative ideas and diligence that will further their mission to help them improve our world.”
Pivot Energy invests in Pride of Ticonderoga
TICONDEROGA — Pivot Energy, a leading community solar developer, announced it has donated $5,000 to Pride of Ticonderoga, a non-profit committed to promoting economic opportunities through affordable housing, community investments and historic preservation in Ticonderoga and the surrounding counties.
The donation from Pivot Energy will be used toward energy efficiency upgrades for low-income residents, saving recipients money on energy bills in the long run.
Pivot Energy is developing a 24.5 MW solar portfolio in New York, about enough energy to power 18,375 homes.
Most of the projects in the New York portfolio will be developed as community solar.
Community solar provides an alternative to renewable energy access and economic benefits for residents and businesses who cannot install or don’t want a solar array on their roof or property.
As part of its commitment to social impact in the areas it operates, the national renewable energy provider partners with local organizations to invest in communities. Pivot Energy is a Certified B Corporation and works to ensure their business activities have a positive impact on the planet, people and profit.
“We are delighted to partner with such a well-respected organization as Pride of Ticonderoga to expand their services to the local community,” said Annie Lappé, Vice President of Policy and Impact at Pivot Energy.
“We are proud to support their work to help families in Ticonderoga lower their energy bills through energy efficiency upgrades. We believe these types of energy bill reduction efforts, paired with community solar subscriptions can be a solution to permanently reduce energy bills for families struggling to afford their bills.”
PRIDE of Ticonderoga is well-known in the area for its economic development programs which include, home rehabilitation, emergency home repairs, and affordable housing development, in addition to its historic preservation efforts and community programs addressing food security.
The donation from Pivot Energy goes hand-in-glove with its housing programs and will be used for upgrading between five and 10 households for energy efficiency.
“PRIDE is profoundly grateful for Pivot’s support and investment in our community. Not only with their new community solar project but also through their direct programmatic support,” said PRIDE Executive Director, Nicole Justice Green.
Energy efficiency is financially out-of-reach for many local residents. We are excited to be able to assist 5-10 of our Neighbors Helping Neighbors clients with their energy-efficient appliance replacements and upgrades through this new partnership with Pivot.”
HCR Home Care wins Top Workplace Award HCR Home Care has been recognized as a top workplace for the sixth straight year.
The company was awarded a 2023 Top Workplaces honor in the large employer category by the Democrat and Chronicle, according to an independent survey of HCR employees.
HCR was also honored with the Diversity Award for prioritizing a welcoming and inclusive culture and with the Leadership Award for inspiring confidence in employees and the company direction.
The awards are based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.
“For the sixth straight year, HCR employees have praised our company as a great place to work, and we are delighted to be further recognized for our commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Suzanne Turchetti, president, HCR Home Care.
“This latest recognition is a testament to our leadership for creating an inviting and inclusive culture.”
