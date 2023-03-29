HCR Home Care announces hire
Beth Mooney, SHRM-CP, has been hired as HCR Home Care’s human resources director.
In this role, Mooney is responsible for executing human resources strategies to address the organization’s changing business requirements in such areas as compensation, benefits, staffing, talent acquisition and employee relations management.
Mooney brings to this role more than 25 years of experience in human resources management and in accounting.
Most recently, she served as human resources director at Premium Mortgage Corp. Other positions include serving as human resources manager/controller at Cornell’s Jewelers, as vice president of finance/corporate controller, Canada, at Crescent Hotels and Resorts, and as vice president of accounting at Hudson Hotels Corp.
Beth Mooney earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from SUNY Brockport and an associate degree in business administration from Monroe Community College. She resides in Honeoye Falls.
Salerno Packaging donates to JCEODave Hall, president of Salerno Packaging, presented $1,000 to Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin County.
This is part of our Inteplast Cares philanthropic program in which every month, our plant managers or location leaders/executives such as Dave selects a company that is integral to the community.
This company receives $1,000. Every year, Inteplast donates to 30 organizations across North America.
