First Women’s Expo event coming to West Side Ballroom
PLATTSBURGH — After a long isolation in the pandemic, local women are quite excited about the upcoming first inaugural Women's Expo.
This was in the works and planned for the Spring of 2020 when the pandemic hit. It was rescheduled twice and is now taking place on April 30.
The Women’s Expo will be hosted at the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will be a fundraiser for Make A Wish Northeast New York and attendees will donate $5 at the door to help provide more wishes for local children.
It will prove to be a day of much fun for women and their friends as they will have a photo booth on hand to commemorate the occasion, a live DJ to help us celebrate and 35 plus exhibitors who will share information, resources and shopping.
The theme is health and wellness and will have a large variety of companies joining from retail to local community agencies. There will be food and drink available and will have several free workshops.
SEACOMM donates to Ukrainian-American Community Foundation
SeaComm recently donated $2,765 in support of the Ukrainian-American Community Foundation.
The donation was funded by SeaComm staff and matched by the credit union.
The donation will help to provide emergency relief supplies to Ukrainian citizens affected by the ongoing crisis.
Champlain National Bank donates to CVPH
PLATTSBURGH — Champlain National Bank and its employees donated $5,000 to The Foundation of CVPH so they could purchase a new chair for the Infusion Center, in memory of long-time employee Lori Boren.
Boren, who passed away in September 2021 after a battle with cancer, was the Downtown Plattsburgh Office Supervisor for many years and was the first face many would see when they entered the branch. The Bank also purchased a leaf on the Tree of Life display in the FitzPatrick Cancer Center in her honor.
“We were all devastated by Lori’s passing and wanted to come up with a special way to honor her. When we heard that The Foundation of CVPH was looking to purchase these new chairs, we felt like it was a perfect fit,” Vice President and Director of Marketing Jackie Hallock said.
“The employees donated $1,000 of their own money toward the chair, and the Bank chipped in the rest. It was truly a generous act of love for our friend and colleague, whom we all miss.”
“We were so touched by this special gift,” Associate Vice President of Philanthropy Kerry Haley said.
“Turning a loss into an act of kindness will impact so many people who use our Infusion Center. Our staff is committed to the compassionate care they provide and donations, like this, further build upon their efforts to create a positive experience for our patients.”
The new chairs in the Infusion Center are designed to promote patient comfort and staff safety, and include a power height adjustment and power reclining positioning. They also feature ultra-comfortable contoured layered foam seating and a USB port for patients to plug in their electronics to help pass the time during treatment.
The new chairs can accommodate any type of treatment in the Center, which will provide flexibility as to where patients can be stationed.
