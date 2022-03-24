Norfolk Beier PLLC law firm formed
LAKE PLACID — Matthew Norfolk and Jill Choate Beier have announced the formation of their partnership, Norfolk Beier PLLC.
Jill Choate Beier is the founder of the firm, Beier & Associates, PLLC, and has been Of Counsel to Norfolk Law PLLC since May 2020. Matthew Norfolk is the founder of Norfolk Law, established in 2019.
The attorneys have worked together for over 5 years and now in partnership will provide comprehensive legal services under one roof. The firm’s location is The Outpost Plaza, 1936 Saranac Avenue, Suite 106, in Lake Placid, where Norfolk Law PLLC has been located.
Norfolk’s practice concentrates on real estate law, land use and zoning matters, and civil litigation and appeals in both federal and state courts. He regularly represents individuals and businesses in residential and commercial real estate transactions and related financing.
Beier specializes in personal planning including: estate and tax planning for individuals and families; planning for charitable giving and philanthropy; small business succession planning; representing fiduciaries in estate and trust administration; and all aspects of Surrogate’s Court practice, including probate and administration proceedings, will contests, and judicial accountings.
“This partnership represents a natural transition for us and will allow for more collaboration of shared knowledge and efficiencies,” Beier stated.
“In my role as Of Counsel to Norfolk Law, Matt and I found that the work we were doing complemented the other’s work. So, by combining forces we will provide better service to our clients.”
Community Bank donates $5.1K to the CVPH Foundation
PLATTSBURGH — Community Bank recently donated $5,100 to the Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) to support state-of-the-art technology and facility upgrades.
The Foundation of CVPH is a not-for-profit organization that annually funds programs that provide and support community health education and wellness as well as patient care initiatives.
Over its 25-year history, the Foundation has aided the community through programs including Chelsea’s Rainbow Cancer Fund, Jane’s Fight Fund, scholarships, travel funds, a community grant program and a wish-granting fund.
“We’re honored to give back to the community through the Foundation’s initiatives,” Community Bank Regional Manager Kent Backus said.
“Helping our friends and neighbors in need is at the heart of Community Bank’s mission, and we’re grateful for the chance to support the programs that contribute to the health and happiness of those at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.”
ACW to receive American Rescue Plan grant
SARANAC LAKE —The Adirondack Center for Writing is thrilled to announce they have been approved to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic.
ACW is recommended to receive $50,000 and may use this funding to save jobs, to fund operations and facilities, and to market and promote programs that encourage attendance and participation. ACW was among 8,000 institutions to apply for this opportunity; just 567 were awarded. Of those 567, ACW is the only recipient located in the Adirondacks.
“We’re ecstatic and honored that the National Endowment for the Arts has embraced ACW with this grant. It’s a giant vote of confidence, a signal that the work ACW has done for the last 22 years is essential and must continue,” executive director Nathalie Thill said.
“Our nation’s arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations, such as Adirondack Center for Writing, to remain open and build new programs,” Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA, said.
“The arts are crucial in helping America’s communities heal, unite, and inspire, as well as essential to our nation’s economic recovery.”
Three trustees join UVM Health Network Board
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont Health Network Board of Trustees has voted to elect three new members, who bring experience in nursing, health care education and research, and business to the board.
Trustees voted to elect Noma Anderson, PhD; Carol Haraden, PhD; and Betsy Vicencio.
They will each serve four-year terms on the 22-member board, which oversees the UVM Health Network.
Allie Stickney, Chair of the UVM Health Network Board of Trustees, said in a UVM press release, that the new members’ respective areas of expertise are critical as the board continues to navigate challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and a national workforce shortage.
“Each of these new board members brings such rich and diverse experience to the table, from a wide variety of settings,” said Stickney.
“Their expertise, commitment to our communities, and diverse perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to find innovative ways to move our health Network forward during these challenging times.”
Citizen Advocates welcomes skilled caregivers to medical staff team
MALONE — Citizen Advocates recently added two Advanced Practice Providers to join its highly skilled and caring team of mental health and addiction treatment professionals.
Both Katrina Galasik and John Gomez are board certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners, each with several years of experience in their respective field.
“One of our top goals is to be known as a provider of exceptional, high-quality clinical services,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joshua Frank said.
“We are fortunate to have attracted a team of talented professionals who can provide an additional layer of care when it comes to the delivery of prevention, treatment and recovery services for individuals living with a mental health or addiction diagnosis.”
Ms. Galasik is the newest member of the care team and will be providing treatment and services at Citizen Advocates’ Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center in Ogdensburg.
Mr. Gomez joined the Medical Staff in late 2020, and he is part of the care team at Citizen Advocate’s integrated outpatient Behavioral Health Clinics in Malone and Saranac Lake.
Fort Ti expanding their staff
TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga has announced the hiring of three new team members.
Colleen Richards, recently named Fort Ticonderoga Director of Finance, has more than 25 years of experience in non-profit finance and accounting, most recently serving as the Director of Accounting for the Diocese of Springfield Massachusetts.
Nicholas Fitzgerald is a longtime member of the Fort Ticonderoga team, having served many roles over the years including a fifer in the Fife and Drum Corps, a museum exhibitions guide, a member in the Collections Department, and an associate in the Museum’s Welcome Center.
Colleen Henty comes to Fort Ticonderoga as the Director of Development after an extensive career on the west coast, working in all avenues of production for the corporate and nonprofit events industry.
“As we prepare for the next decade and to meet the increased need in all areas of operation, Fort Ticonderoga is thrilled to welcome these new team members who bring passion, experience, and talent to our museum,” Beth L. Hill, Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO, said.
“They join their colleagues in a strong commitment to serve Fort Ticonderoga’s mission of preservation and education at an exceptionally important time as Fort Ticonderoga reaches for audacious institutional goals coinciding with the national 250th commemoration of the American War for independence.”
Ed Davis Promoted to COO at Northern Insuring
PLATTSBURGH — The Board of Directors of Northern Insuring Agency, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Ed Davis, CIC, CRM to Chief Operating Officer.
Davis is the first COO to lead NIA.
Davis graduated from Potsdam State in 1996, joined NIA and worked his way up to Senior Vice President. As COO, he will provide leadership that supports the corporate vision and NIA strategic plan, oversee the daily operations of the company and continue coaching and developing the sales team. He will also have direct involvement with key clients.
“I am honored to accept this position,” Davis remarked.
‘Working closely with the entire team on our corporate vision, developing the next generation of leaders and continuing to develop growth within the agency are priorities of mine.”
“Ed is a true asset to our team,” NIA President Deena Giltz McCullough said.
“He has a tremendous work ethic and drive, with loyalty and confidentiality that combined make him the right person at the right time to assume this new position.”
First Women’s Expo event coming to West Side Ballroom
PLATTSBURGH — After a long isolation in the pandemic, local women are quite excited about the upcoming first inaugural Women’s Expo.
This was in the works and planned for the Spring of 2020 when the pandemic hit. It was rescheduled twice and is now taking place on April 30.
The Women’s Expo will be hosted at the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will be a fundraiser for Make A Wish Northeast New York and attendees will donate $5 at the door to help provide more wishes for local children.
It will prove to be a day of much fun for women and their friends as they will have a photo booth on hand to commemorate the occasion, a live DJ to help us celebrate and 35 plus exhibitors who will share information, resources and shopping.
The theme is health and wellness and will have a large variety of companies joining from retail to local community agencies. There will be food and drink available and will have several free workshops.
SEACOMM donates to Ukrainian-American Community Foundation
SeaComm recently donated $2,765 in support of the Ukrainian-American Community Foundation.
The donation was funded by SeaComm staff and matched by the credit union.
The donation will help to provide emergency relief supplies to Ukrainian citizens affected by the ongoing crisis.
Champlain National Bank donates to CVPH
PLATTSBURGH — Champlain National Bank and its employees donated $5,000 to The Foundation of CVPH so they could purchase a new chair for the Infusion Center, in memory of long-time employee Lori Boren.
Boren, who passed away in September 2021 after a battle with cancer, was the Downtown Plattsburgh Office Supervisor for many years and was the first face many would see when they entered the branch. The Bank also purchased a leaf on the Tree of Life display in the FitzPatrick Cancer Center in her honor.
“We were all devastated by Lori’s passing and wanted to come up with a special way to honor her. When we heard that The Foundation of CVPH was looking to purchase these new chairs, we felt like it was a perfect fit,” Vice President and Director of Marketing Jackie Hallock said.
“The employees donated $1,000 of their own money toward the chair, and the Bank chipped in the rest. It was truly a generous act of love for our friend and colleague, whom we all miss.”
“We were so touched by this special gift,” Associate Vice President of Philanthropy Kerry Haley said.
“Turning a loss into an act of kindness will impact so many people who use our Infusion Center. Our staff is committed to the compassionate care they provide and donations, like this, further build upon their efforts to create a positive experience for our patients.”
The new chairs in the Infusion Center are designed to promote patient comfort and staff safety, and include a power height adjustment and power reclining positioning. They also feature ultra-comfortable contoured layered foam seating and a USB port for patients to plug in their electronics to help pass the time during treatment.
The new chairs can accommodate any type of treatment in the Center, which will provide flexibility as to where patients can be stationed.
Fort Ticonderoga history event date set
TICONDEROGA — Join Fort Ticonderoga for an exciting one-day living history event on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Step into the early days of the American Revolution when the Continental Army rushed supplies and soldiers north to Ticonderoga to try and save their campaign in Canada the first year of the Revolution.
Highlighted programming throughout the day brings to life this critical moment in the spring of 1776 as Lake Champlain melted, and the fight to the north heated up.
Attractions available:
Seeing newly enlisted soldiers as they pause at Ticonderoga along their march.
Lending a hand to soldiers continuing the unending task of cutting firewood to heat the barracks and cook up rations.
Watching oxen as they move with impressive power through mud and snow, while dragging sleds of supplies and hauling timber to carpenters.
Examining the process of creating and crating up ammunition with artillerymen working in their laboratory.
Discovering the dire needs of the army to the north as soldiers unload and repack provisions onto sleds for the besiegers of Quebec.
Trying your hand at reefing and caulking as bateaux are prepared for the thawing of the rivers and lakes, merely weeks away.
Exploring Fort Ticonderoga as soldiers and artisans diligently work to keep the American cause alive.
“This living history event will highlight the ongoing work needed to survive the late winter in the crucial year of 1776 as the new campaign season approaches,” Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO Beth L. Hill said.
“Our commitment to bringing the dramatic and real story of our past to life through unforgettable programs at Fort Ticonderoga is an opportunity to share with our visitors the importance of this place in the founding of America.”
Appropriate footwear for undetermined weather conditions is highly recommended.
Admission to the event is $13 for the public and free to Fort Ticonderoga Members, Ambassador Pass holders, and children age four and under. For the full event schedule, visit www.fortticonderoga.org.
Easter bunny coming to Champlain Centre Mall
PLATTSBURGH — The warm and fuzzy Easter Bunny will hop into Center Court at Champlain Centre Mall on Friday, March 25 to celebrate spring’s most beloved and time-honored tradition.
Through April 16th, families can visit Champlain Centre Mall’s magical Bunny photo experience.
The Bunny will be located at the display in front of JCPenney, where everyone can take advantage of the professional photo opportunities that can be purchased from Cherry Hill.
The Bunny’s display features four colorful ‘Bunny Houses,’ with flowers, glitter and butterflies.
Bunny Hours 2022:
Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Adirondack Explorer names new editor
SARANAC LAKE — Investigative journalist and author James M. Odato, who has been serving as interim editor for the Adirondack Explorer since September 2021, has been named editor of the publication.
Odato spent 18 years at the Times Union of Albany as an investigative reporter uncovering waste of taxpayer dollars by state leaders and winning numerous awards, including from the prestigious Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) for a series on a secret piggy bank used by state legislators.
Prior to his work at the Times Union, Odato worked in reporting positions at the Buffalo News, Schenectady Gazette and at the Gannett Corporation as a bureau chief and reporter. He began his journalism career in New York in Saranac Lake at the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.
In recent years, Odato taught journalism as an adjunct professor at the University at Albany, The College of Saint Rose and the Sage Colleges. He was advisor for the Union College newspaper.
“We are delighted Jim has agreed to lead the talented team of journalists at the Adirondack Explorer. They, in turn, are fortunate to be learning from one of the industry’s best,” said Explorer Publisher Tracy Ormsbee.
“Jim is dedicated to telling important stories that will help our readers understand the Adirondack Park, while also keeping watch over the leaders and agencies charged with its care.”
“We look forward to watching where Jim takes the Explorer and its websites next.”
He is a graduate of University of Massachusetts Amherst and has a masters in English from University at Albany. His first book, “This Brain Had a Mouth,” was published in October. He is married to retired journalist Teresa Buckley.
Essex Industries partnering with Adirondack Canoe Company
MINEVILLE — Essex Industries in Mineville, owned by Mountain Lake Services, which caters to individuals with intellectual disabilities, has announced its intent to manufacture high-end, lightweight canoes constructed of composite materials such as carbon fiber and Kevlar.
A new state-of-the-art facility has been erected just off of Pilfershire Road and canoes are currently being produced with the help of people with developmental disabilities.
A grand opening of the shop and ribbon cutting has been planned for April 8 at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
“With the help of a very special workforce, we have produced beautiful products here for the paddle sport industry for nearly 50 years, shipping all over the world,” John Gereau, Director at Essex Industries said.
“The addition of beautiful, high-end canoes just seemed like the missing piece of the puzzle.”
The venture is a partnership between Essex Industries and master boat builder Chad Smith of the Adirondack Canoe Company, a composite technician with over 20 years of experience.
The boats will be manufactured at Essex Industries, but marketed under the Adirondack Canoe Company name which is already well established in the industry.
Smith said he is excited about the new partnership with Essex Industries and the Adirondack Canoe Company.
“I am Humbled at this opportunity Mountain Lake Services and Essex Industries has created for the Adirondack Canoe Company and myself,” Smith said.
“I’m looking forward to working with the family at Essex Industries and passing on the joy of canoe building to individuals with and without disabilities. Creating a new department at Essex Industries will be an adventure and a lifelong career.”