Three trustees join UVM Health Network Board
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont Health Network Board of Trustees has voted to elect three new members, who bring experience in nursing, health care education and research, and business to the board.
Trustees voted to elect Noma Anderson, PhD; Carol Haraden, PhD; and Betsy Vicencio.
They will each serve four-year terms on the 22-member board, which oversees the UVM Health Network.
Allie Stickney, Chair of the UVM Health Network Board of Trustees, said in a UVM press release, that the new members’ respective areas of expertise are critical as the board continues to navigate challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and a national workforce shortage.
“Each of these new board members brings such rich and diverse experience to the table, from a wide variety of settings,” said Stickney.
“Their expertise, commitment to our communities, and diverse perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to find innovative ways to move our health Network forward during these challenging times.”
Citizen Advocates welcomes skilled caregivers
to team
MALONE — Citizen Advocates recently added two Advanced Practice Providers to join its highly skilled and caring team of mental health and addiction treatment professionals.
Both Katrina Galasik and John Gomez are board certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners, each with several years of experience in their respective field.
“One of our top goals is to be known as a provider of exceptional, high-quality clinical services,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joshua Frank said.
“We are fortunate to have attracted a team of talented professionals who can provide an additional layer of care when it comes to the delivery of prevention, treatment and recovery services for individuals living with a mental health or addiction diagnosis.”
Ms. Galasik is the newest member of the care team and will be providing treatment and services at Citizen Advocates’ Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center in Ogdensburg.
Mr. Gomez joined the Medical Staff in late 2020, and he is part of the care team at Citizen Advocate’s integrated outpatient Behavioral Health Clinics in Malone and Saranac Lake.
Fort Ti expanding their staff
TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga has announced the hiring of three new team members.
Colleen Richards, recently named Fort Ticonderoga Director of Finance, has more than 25 years of experience in non-profit finance and accounting, most recently serving as the Director of Accounting for the Diocese of Springfield Massachusetts.
Nicholas Fitzgerald is a longtime member of the Fort Ticonderoga team, having served many roles over the years including a fifer in the Fife and Drum Corps, a museum exhibitions guide, a member in the Collections Department, and an associate in the Museum’s Welcome Center.
Colleen Henty comes to Fort Ticonderoga as the Director of Development after an extensive career on the west coast, working in all avenues of production for the corporate and nonprofit events industry.
“As we prepare for the next decade and to meet the increased need in all areas of operation, Fort Ticonderoga is thrilled to welcome these new team members who bring passion, experience, and talent to our museum,” Beth L. Hill, Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO, said.
“They join their colleagues in a strong commitment to serve Fort Ticonderoga’s mission of preservation and education at an exceptionally important time as Fort Ticonderoga reaches for audacious institutional goals coinciding with the national 250th commemoration of the American War for independence.”