Chamber to hold March Business After Hours
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce’s March Business After Hours has been announced.
The event is being hosted at The Strand Center for the Arts at 25 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 23.
The cost per person is $5.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
Those who attend will hear about upcoming concerts, gallery events and classes, while enjoying an evening of food, networking and fun!
It’s also recommended to bring business cards for giveaways.
LHCSA names new director of patient services
Jessica Northrup, RN, BSN, has been named director of patient services for HCR Home Care’s Finger Lakes Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA).
In this role, Northrup supervises the day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for the LHCSA.
Northrup returned to HCR after serving as a registered nurse at Geneva General Hospital and as a care review clinician at Molina Healthcare.
She previously served as regional director and as director of nursing of HCR’s LHCSA.
Northrup earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from SUNY Brockport and is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She resides in Spencerport.
ANCA receives grant to help farmers
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) has been awarded a $558,000 federal grant to support climate-smart agroforestry projects on small farms in Northern New York.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) awarded the regional economic nonprofit a Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant to help farmers diversify their operations while implementing farming practices that improve land, water and air quality across the region.
The pilot project will provide customized technical assistance to participating farms and monitor economic and environmental benefits of utilizing agroforestry practices like silvopasture — a technique that integrates livestock, forage crops and trees on the same land. Planning and implementation phases of the project are expected to take two years, beginning in the summer and fall of 2023.
“Agroforestry practices like silvopasture help to retain soil moisture, mitigate soil loss, and sequester carbon, while also providing shade and fodder for livestock,” ANCA Local Food Systems Program Director, Adam Dewbury, said.
“This grant will allow ANCA to provide no-cost technical support for agroforestry planning and implementation on farms, as well as financing for implementation.”
Dewbury said the project will also help develop a regional climate-smart brand for farms that use agroforestry practices to produce commodities such as dairy, meat, wool, berries and nuts.
Interlace Commons, a Vermont-based nonprofit that works on farm-based agroforestry initiatives across the Northeast, will provide planning and implementation support for the program. The project will take place on up to eight farms, including North Country Creamery in Keeseville.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with ANCA and other farms to add trees to our dairy cow pasture, which will provide shade during the summer, protection from wind, more diverse fodder, and a myriad of soil health benefits,” said Ashelle Kleinhammer, co-owner of North Country Creamery.
“These efforts will further our farm’s resiliency in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns by increasing water retention in the soil, activating the mycorrhizal fungi population, and pulling up soil nutrients with longer tap roots.”
The USDA NRCS Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant program supports projects that expand markets for climate-smart products, leverage greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart commodity production, and provide direct benefits to production agriculture, including for small and underserved producers.
The program awarded a total of 141 grants out of over 1,000 applications in September and December 2022. ANCA’s project is one of 71 successful proposals nationwide that requested $250,000 to $5 million in funding.
“ANCA is grateful to the USDA and NRCS for selecting our project,” said ANCA Executive Director Elizabeth Cooper.
“The award is testament to the strong connections we have built with North Country farmers over the years to address their urgent and long-term needs. It also reflects the commitment of local farmers to developing sustainable, climate-smart solutions that support a strong, stable local food system. We applaud their hard work and look forward to working with them to explore agroforestry opportunities that could benefit other small farms across northern New York.”
In Fall 2022, the ADK Food Hub in Tupper Lake received a USDA Local Food Promotion Program grant of $495,000 that will help expand regional processing, distribution and marketing opportunities for local food producers.
ANCA staff provided technical assistance with the grant application and will support reporting and mapping efforts as the project progresses.
Cooper said these federal grants are critical for advancing pilot projects that develop and test practices for improving local food systems.
“ANCA’s work is informed and inspired by the people and communities we serve,” she said.
“We are committed to collaborating with North Country producers and building a more equitable and resilient local food economy that benefits their families and communities.”
TACC holding spring Job and Career Fair
TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC), in coordination with North Country Community College, will host the Ticonderoga Area Spring Job & Career Fair on Thursday, April 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event will take place at the North Country Community College Ticonderoga Campus located at 11 Hawkeye Trail in Ticonderoga.
The Job & Career Fair is free and open to the public as a chance to visit with Ticonderoga area employers and learn about job and career opportunities.
All attendees will be entered to win an array of door prizes. Complimentary refreshments and hot dogs will also be provided. In addition, the TACC will be showcasing their Employment Opportunities online database as a regional tool for job seekers.
Participating employers will also have a chance to win a number of door prizes as well as have access to a business lounge where a light dinner will be provided. There is no cost for TACC Members and Partners to participate in the Spring Job & Career Fair.
There is a $25.00 registration fee for not-yet members. TACC members, partners, businesses and organizations can register for the Job & Career Fair by emailing Megan Bambara, TACC Employment Opportunities Coordinator at coordinator@ticonderogany.com or by calling 518-585-6619.
“The Ticonderoga Area is continuing to grow and succeed. We want to ensure we are working diligently to address one of the business communities greatest needs, staffing,”
Matthew Courtright, TACC President & CEO, said.
“The launch of our Employment Opportunities database and this Spring Job & Career Fair are part of our efforts to serve our Members and the entire Ticonderoga Area business community to the best of our ability. We are collectively working hard to ensure the Ticonderoga Area, is an exceptional place to live, work, and visit work here, live here, and truly succeed here. We encourage all job seekers to join us to meet with area employers. Continued great things are ahead.”
The TACC Spring Job & Career Fair as well as the Employment Opportunities database is part of the Chamber’s ongoing “Small Towns — Big Opportunities” initiative.
For more information contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. To view the Employment Opportunities online database visit www.ticonderogany.com.
Adirondack Land Trust welcomes new staff
Olivia Dwyer, communications specialist, and Joe Scrimenti, office administrator have joined the Adirondack Land Trust’s staff.
Dwyer earned a BS in natural resources from Cornell University, then worked as a journalist focused on outdoor recreation, public lands, environmental issues, and the social concerns of North America’s mountain communities.
Her appreciation for wild lands and waters began with the many treks of her Adirondack childhood. In addition to volunteering with her local library and town parks, she also makes time for human-powered outings on dirt, snow, and water.
“A lifetime in the Adirondacks means my health has benefited from clean air and water, protected lands have served as both classroom and inspiration, and I’ve been nurtured by the grit, creativity, and generosity of our communities,” Dwyer said.
“I’m thrilled to join an organization dedicated to ensuring these resources are accessible forever to everyone who loves the Adirondacks.”
Scrimenti was introduced to the Adirondacks while obtaining a BS in Environmental Studies from the University of Vermont.
In his free time, he enjoys exploring new summits, playing music, and watching movies. Scrimenti has worked in stewardship, interpretation, and education roles at Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Yosemite Conservancy, Asbury Woods Nature Center in Pennsylvania and 350Vermont.
He brings community outreach and coalition building skills from political campaigns to his burgeoning conservation career.
“The Adirondacks have a special way of remaining with people long after a first visit. For me, that was six years ago, and I’ve known since then that I wanted to return,” Scrimenti said.
“After establishing my environmental conservation background in other states and parks, I am fortunate to now call the Adirondacks home. I look forward to contributing to the beauty and vibrancy of this land and the communities it sustains.”
