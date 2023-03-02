AT&T Boosts Network Speeds for Essex and Warren Counties
AT&Tcustomers and FirstNet® subscribers in Essex and Warren Counties have gotten a big boost in wireless connectivity and mobile broadband.
New cell sites have been added in Lake Placid, Essex, Queensbury and North Creek to enhance the areas’ coverage and help give residents, visitors, businesses and first responders faster and more reliable wireless service.
The investment is helping improve internet access and ensuring customers get the most out of their mobile devices.
AT&T is also boosting network reliability and capacity as they expand the network.
This helps New York residents get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play. And it’s giving first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area.
Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. AT&T looks at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.
From 2019 to 2021, AT&T invested more than $1.6 billion in wireless and wireline networks in New York. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.
Here are some network enhancements made in New York in the last few years:
• Continued to add new cell sites across New York to enhance the area’s 4G LTE and 5G coverage and to help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.
• Deployed enhancements and upgrades to thousands of existing cell sites in New York.
• Rolled out Band 14 on thousands of sites across New York to provide the public safety community with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it.
• Added new FirstNet purpose-built cell sites in 34 counties across the state: Albany, Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chemung, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Erie, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego, Saratoga, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Washington and Wyoming.
“At AT&T, we’re continuing to invest in our mobile broadband network in counties and communities across the state to make connections easier for residents, visitors, businesses and first responders throughout New York,” John Emra, President, AT&T Atlantic Region, said.
“These investments add to the quality of life, commercial vitality, public safety, innovative spirit and economic competitiveness across the Empire State.”
