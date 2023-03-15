Hudson Headwaters Chief Medical Officer Wins NYS Award
QUEENSBURY — William Borgos, M.D., chief medical officer at Hudson Headwaters Health Network, has been awarded the 2023 Community Health Care Association of New York State (CHCANYS) Dr. Jack Geiger Award.
The award recipient is selected from nominees across the state who reflect the legacy of Dr. Geiger, a physician and civil rights activist who led the community health center model in the United States.
During a statewide, virtual presentation, Tucker Slingerland, M.D., chief executive officer of Hudson Headwaters, presented the award.
“Having grown up in Queensbury, Dr. Borgos has a unique connection with the community, and is committed to providing the best patient care,” said Dr. Slingerland.
“His leadership, and the leadership of all chief medical officers throughout New York, was tested during the pandemic. Dr. Borgos not only continued to care for his large panel of patients but was available to address questions and concerns from government officials, school personnel and business leaders. He is a role model colleague, and I cannot think of a better leader to be recognized.”
Dr. Borgos has provided care to Hudson Headwaters patients since 2003.
He became Hudson Headwaters’ chief medical officer just before the COVID-19 pandemic began and took on the role of leading the local emergency response working closely with public health officials and medical directors across the Capital Region, Adirondacks and North Country.
He helped to secure federally-supplied monoclonal antibodies to treat the seriously ill and guided Hudson Headwaters’ COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts. During this time, he was an integral part of the leadership team guiding the development of the Network’s team-based care initiatives, the introduction of telehealth options for patients and oversight of the Network’s quality program.
“I feel lucky to have returned to my home region 20 years ago and to provide care to this community,’’ said Dr. Borgos.
“Dr. Jack Geiger challenged us as clinicians to address what we now call social determinants of health. I’m proud to be a part of CHCANYS, as I recognize and appreciate that my community health center colleagues know the importance of looking at issues beyond a single patient and office visit.”
CHCANYS is New York’s Primary Care Association (PCA), representing a diverse membership of health centers, from the large metropolitan community health systems of New York City to the rural health centers of Upstate and Western New York.
The organization supports community health centers through policy and advocacy work, focusing health center voices at the local, state and federal levels. More information about the Dr. Jack Geiger award and the nomination of Dr. Borgos can be found on CHCANYS’ website at www.chcanys.org/2023-dr-jack-geiger-awardee-and-nominations.
“Our clinicians are proud to recognize Dr. Borgos with this honor,” said Rose Duhan, president and chief executive officer of CHCANYS.
“Dr. Borgos is a valued member of the North Country and the CHCANYS community, and we value his participation, wisdom and leadership.”
