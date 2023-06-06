Champlain Area Trails awarded $100K grant
WESTPORT — Champlain Area Trails (CATS) has announced that it received a $100,000 grant from the New York State’s Environmental Protection Fund.
The funds will create a new position in the organization, focused on community outreach and engagement initiatives.
The new staff member will create and implement educational programs and public events throughout the Lake Champlain region to create new and strengthen existing partnerships with our local communities.
The person will also develop community-oriented strategies to engage youth, promote outdoor recreation, and create a larger network of supporters for Champlain Area Trails.
“This grant will enable us to expand our reach into more communities in the Champlain Valley,” Executive Director Chris Maron said.
“It will allow us to create new programs and activities to build relationships with the community and ensure everyone can benefit from the incredible outdoor experiences the Adirondack’s Champlain Valley has to offer.”
Since its founding in 2009, Champlain Area Trails has made 77 miles of trails, protected 983 acres, and hosted hundreds of hikes, outdoor education outings, and volunteer events, attracting thousands of visitors to the region.
“We’re grateful to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Land Trust Alliance for continuing these important grants,” Maron said.
“This funding will help us to ensure that everyone has access to our trails and programs so that they can experience the beauty and wonder of the great outdoors.”
Local businesses participate in leadership training The post-covid job market continues to exert pressure on local and national industries.
Some local businesses have turned to developing leadership skills through training as a way to improve retention and address the demands of a changing workforce.
Ward Lumber, Monaghan Medical, ENI Mechanical Inc., and Michelin all recently sent members of their leadership teams to a Leadership Development Course created by CITEC.
“It was inspiring to see this group of leaders come together, challenge themselves, and share openly about their successes and areas for further development,” Sharon Van Auken, who led the course, said about her experience.
“Collectively, the group represented many decades of experience in leading their organizations, yet they learned new skills through a variety of self-assessment exercises and group discussions.”
CITEC works with many local businesses providing training for workplace development to support goals, including employee retention.
Taking place over six Thursdays from April and through May, participants focused on the challenges of managing a multi-generational workforce and how to build a positive organizational culture among other important topics relating to strong leadership.
“It’s not a very eye-catching thing to say but, I learned a ton,” Pro Sales Specialist and Board Vice-President of Ward Lumber, Scott Christian, shared.
“The interaction with the folks from other businesses was the best part. People from [different industries] all have a lot of the same problems even though the age difference of our workforces and how they gel might not be exactly the same, there’s a lot of commonalities.”
Name / Business / Title of all Participants:
Jennifer Durkin, Monaghan Medical (Materials Supervisor)
Sharon Van Auken, CITEC Business Solutions (Instructor and Business Advisor)
Rob Macaulay, ENI Mechanical, Inc. (President)
Tricia Whitton, Ward Lumber (General Manager)
Colin Wells, Monaghan Medical (Mechanical Engineer)
Dave Bruso, Ward Lumber (General Manager)
Rory Bond, Michelin (Research and Development)
Scott Christian, Ward Lumber Board Vice President (Pro Sales Specialist)
Jay Ward, Ward Lumber (CEO)
Vicki Thomas, Monaghan Medical (Supervisor, Sales Support and Pricing)
USA Bobsled Skeleton unveils new USABS team storeLAKE PLACID — USA Bobsled Skeleton (USABS) announced today the launch of USABSstore.com, the organization’s primary merchandise marketplace to engage with fans, promote bobsled and skeleton and cheer on the USA team through officially branded USABS products.
The site offers a wide variety of items, ranging from outwear pieces such as hats, jackets, hoodies and vests to fun accessories such as the ever-popular cowbell designed for fans at bobsled and skeleton races wanting to cheer on USABS without freezing their hands by clapping.
Adding to the store’s variety, every product offered provides customers with the option of what logo they would like featured — the classic USA Bobsled/Skeleton logo, the USA Bobsled logo, the USA Skeleton logo, the USA Parabob logo, and lastly the USABS Alumni logo.
“We get asked all the time about where people can get USA Bobsled/Skeleton gear to show their support of the athletes. We are excited to offer a selection of apparel that connects parents, friends and fans to the team,” Aron McGuire, CEO of USABS, said.
The USABS online store will help to further expand USABS’ reach and services to its athletes. As an organization that is dependent on sponsors or donors, this additional source of revenue will help USABS in its continued mission to support USA athletes and promote the sports.
