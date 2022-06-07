SeaComm earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification
MASSENA — SeaComm FCU has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® as elected by its employees.
The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at SeaComm. This year, 81% of employees said it’s a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees in a typical U.S.-based company.
“It is gratifying to be named a Great Place to Work on a national level. The independent process by which we are selected solidifies for SeaComm that we are focused on the right things by ensuring that our staff feel valued and engaged,” Scott A. Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said.
“In fact, we recognize that a carefully laid out people strategy to meet the ever changing needs of our workforce is vital to our long-term viability in service to our membership. It is key to our overall success and comes from the top down led by our Board of Directors, who recognize the value our employees bring each and every day.”
“We are proud to join the ranks of companies like American Express, Wegmans and AT&T as a Great Place to Work.”
According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find great employment at a Certified™ great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work, said.
“It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that SeaComm is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
Adirondack North Country Association announces new board of directors
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) has announced the addition of two clean energy leaders to its board of directors.
Sarah Boggess, vice president of external affairs at ReEnergy Holdings LLC, and Troy Trombley, government and community relations manager at New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG), joined ANCA’s board in April.
Over the last three years, ANCA’s Clean Energy Team has been ramping up efforts to provide clean energy opportunities for low-to-moderate income households, improve the region’s clean transportation infrastructure, and help guide climate justice policy at the State level.
In Boggess’ role at ReEnergy Holdings, an Albany-based investment company that focuses on renewable energy and the waste and recycling industry, she manages engagement with stakeholders, community members, the media and elected officials.
“I am thrilled to support ANCA and their vision for sustainable economic development, and I’m eager to work alongside the other community leaders who serve on this board,” Boggess said.
“This is a strong team from diverse professional backgrounds, all doing good work in their communities and with ANCA. I’m happy to be part of the team and look forward to helping advance ANCA’s clean energy efforts throughout the North Country.”
At NYSEG, a subsidiary of the sustainable energy company AVANGRID, Trombley serves as a marketing and sales analyst, energy specialist and government and community relations manager for the North Country region.
“I am excited to help ANCA reach new and diverse audiences through its Clean Energy Program and other programs,” Trombley said.
“I have always been impressed by ANCA’s forward-thinking approach and their strong relationships with community members and partner organizations. This is an exciting time in the renewable energy sector, and I am eager to help bring its benefits to more North Country communities.”
Hospice of the North Country recognized by HEALTHCAREfirst
PLATTSBURGH — Hospice of the North Country has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors Elite recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys, and advanced analytics.
This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) hospice survey satisfaction measures.
“Hospice Honors Elite recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” Vice President of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst, Ronda Howard, said.
“We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like Hospice of the North Country and we congratulate them on their success.”
Hospice of the North Country Executive Director Natalie Whitehurst, credits the organization’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care while upholding quality standards.
“We are honored to receive this national recognition,” Whitehurst said.
“Our team is passionate about ensuring every patient and their families experience the end-of-life journey with dignity, comfort, and acceptance.”
