Clinton Co. Republican chair attends regional training
Chairwoman of the Clinton County Republican Committee, Jerika Manning, attended a Northeast Regional Republican National Committee training in Boston earlier this month.
Manning, 30, the youngest female county GOP chair currently serving in New York, and Broome County Republican Committee Chairman Benji Federman were selected by NYS GOP Chairman Ed Cox out of a possible 62 county chairs to attend the training.
Over the course of the two-day training, political, data, communications, finance and digital topics were all covered.
Over the last few cycles, the RNC has hosted comprehensive trainings and networking events around the country for state chairs, RNC members and state party staff.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel expanded the Regional Fly-ins to include county/town chairs. This means each state has been given the opportunity to nominate additional Republican leaders to attend these trainings.
These Regional Fly-ins have provided a unique opportunity to gather with colleagues in neighboring states to share best practices, find creative solutions to common problems and plot a course to victory.
Noon Rotary Club presenting ‘King O’ Wings’ – Take Two
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Noon Rotary Club is reintroducing the first-ever ‘King o’ Wings’, which will begin July 1.
A change from their original plan, the committee took feedback from area restaurants and after careful planning, the club will bring this event to the Wing-Makers, rather than the Wing-Maker’s coming to the rotary.
How it works: Beginning July 1 (International Chicken Wing Day) members of the public (Wing-Tasters) can pick up an official ‘King o’ Wing’ Passport from a participating Wing-Maker or by printing the passport from the club’s website (www.plattsburghrotary.org) or Facebook page: (@PlattsburghRotary).
Next, dine-in or take-out chicken wings from one of the participating Wing-Makers.
Each participating restaurant will have a stamp on site, to then validate the Wing-Tasting.
The Rotary encourages all Wing-Tasters to snap a picture at participating establishments that are visited to give extra publicity to the talented chef and to this community-wide event.
Finally, the next step will be to rank the top three Wing-Makers and return the passport by July 27.
Participants can return their passport by either taking a picture of it and emailing it to plattsburghrotary@gmail.com or text to: 518-593-7182. Wing-Tasters can also return passports to Plattsburgh YMCA (17 Oak St).
All returned passports will be entered into a drawing for $100.
Based on collected passports, the Rotary will award 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes for the top-rated Wing-Makers, according to participants.
The winners will be announced on Saturday, July 29 (also known as National Chicken Wing Day) at the Rotary’s ‘King o’ Wings’ Festival, which will be held at Valcour brewing from 11 a.m. to 4p.m.
The ‘King o’ Wings’ will be announced at 3:30 p.m. with local crafters and live music featured as well.
Email plattsburghrotary@gmail.com for further questions.
