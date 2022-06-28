Lenny’s Raises $1,250 for Stroke Awareness Month
WILLISTON, Vt. — During the month of May, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel teamed up with the American Heart Association (AHA) in their mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives by raising $1,250 through a “Life is Why” consumer campaign.
The “Life is Why” campaign encouraged the community and Lenny’s patrons to stand with both Lenny’s and AHA by donating to support heart research and local programming at the time of checkout at any of the four locations.
“Like Lenny’s, the American Heart Association supports Vermonters in so many ways,” Co-Owner of Lenny’s Mark McCarthy, said.
“Their public policy priorities focus on helping Vermonters thrive through healthy lifestyle initiatives. We are happy to support and promote their mission.”
Locally, the AHA funds cutting edge research at the Cardiovascular Institute of Vermont and UVM Larner College of Medicine.
The AHA also focuses their work on CPR and AED teaching and education along with work at the legislative level to ensure all Vermonters have equitable access to care, food security and additional health resources.
“I’m so grateful for Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel’s partnership through the month of May with the AHA, as well as their longstanding commitment to community initiatives in Vermont and New York,” Development Director of the American Heart Association, Wes Snyder, said.
“With Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke accounting for one in three deaths in the United States, the money raised will go directly to advancing research in hopes of ending the cycle of heart disease and stroke.”
Mountain Lake PBS honored with Emmy Award
PLATTSBURGH — Mountain Lake PBS has been honored with a regional Emmy award in the Human Interest News category for “Just Move,” a segment which premiered on the station’s flagship program, Mountain Lake Journal.
The award was announced at the 45th Annual Awards Ceremony of the Boston/New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).
“Just Move” by producer Michael C. Hansen and videographer Will Houle shares the story of Devann Murphy, a remarkable athlete who survived cancer as a child, and now, has made it her mission to get others moving.
“Anyone who regularly walks or jogs around US Oval in Plattsburgh has probably crossed paths with Devann Murphy, but they might not know how much she has accomplished in her life. I love bringing inspirational stories like Devann’s to light,” Hansen said.
“It’s hard not to be moved by Devann Murphy’s story of courage and perseverance. It was a pleasure to be able to help tell her story and bring Michael’s vision for this piece to life,” Houle said.
At age 11, Murphy was diagnosed with bone cancer and spent months immobile. Today, Murphy handcycles, and races in marathons and Spartan races. She inspires thousands across the country by raising awareness of the importance of exercise and movement for people of all abilities.
“This story by Mike and Will is a wonderful example of our ongoing commitment to share local stories that inspire and engage,” President & CEO of Mountain Lake PBS Bill McColgan said.
“This award is an honor, and it’s a reflection of the outstanding work done every day by our team... work that is only possibly because of the support of the communities we serve.”
Mountain Lake PBS has been recognized with Regional Emmy nominations or awards for twelve consecutive years. This is Michael Hansen’s second Regional Emmy win, and the first for Will Houle.
“Just Move” can be viewed online at mountainlake.org/justmove. Production support for Mountain Lake Journal is provided by Northline Utilities, Northern Insuring, Twinstate Technologies and Hudson Headwaters.
