Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa rated four diamond
LAKE PLACID — The Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa, the only AAA Four Diamond lodging and dining combination in Lake Placid, has had this long-running designation extended for the 39th consecutive year.
Its accompanying restaurant, The View, received the same prestigious honor for the 16th straight year.
With the summer season here, the Mirror Lake Inn is looking forward to welcoming guests old and new with its truly hospitable and authentic Adirondack experience.
“An achievement of this magnitude is significant in as much as AAA annually conducts professional and unannounced, in-person property inspections on behalf of its member travelers, and has done so for 83 years,” President and CEO of AAA Northway, James Phelps, said.
The announcement highlighted the exclusivity enjoyed by this iconic resort property:
Of 23,000 AAA rated properties, only 7% are rated Four Diamond;
Of 5,400 AAA rated restaurants, only 10% are rated Four Diamond;
Only 161 properties have maintained the Four Diamond rating for 25 or more consecutive years, putting the Mirror Lake Inn in exclusive company.
Only one other property in New York state has held the Four Diamond rating longer: The Carlyle in New York City for 47 years. Outside of New York City, the Mirror Lake Inn stands alone in this category of AAA achievement in New York State.
The Mirror Lake Inn’s run of AAA lodging awards dates back to 1984.
In that time, resort owner Ed Weibrecht has observed not only how this lengthy streak has occurred, but what is the key to extending it each year, namely the Inn’s dedicated staff who interact with hotel guests.
“We are in the luxury end of the market,” Weibrecht said.
“Our hallmark is providing unique and memorable experiences. Certainly, we are blessed with our location and our physical plant is beautiful, but that’s not enough. The secret ingredient is the passion of our staff. A house isn’t a home until somebody lives in it and puts their love in it. Well, this place doesn’t become special until the staff puts their love into it.”
The Inn’s owner since 1976 regularly compliments the staff on creating a home away from home ambiance. As part of this, he always encourages employees to engage the guests, “making them feel welcomed and showing them how important they are.”
“To uphold the exceptionally high standards required on a daily basis to maintain a Four Diamond rating is an outstanding achievement and it is accomplished by the hard work and dedication of the staff who are committed to provide each and every guest with a high degree of hospitality, with attentive service, in upscale surroundings,” Phelps said.
“This outstanding achievement is also a reflection of the passion for excellence exuded each day by Ed and Lisa Weibrecht, owners of Mirror Lake Inn and The View.”
Hudson Headwaters announces 2023 Upstream Fund recipientsQUEENSBURY — Hudson Headwaters Health Network announces that six community-based projects will be supported by the 2023 Upstream Fund.
The Upstream Fund is an annual grant program that considers applications for funding submitted through The Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts program. Projects are considered that are positioned to improve health and well-being by addressing social drivers of health, such as food, housing, transportation and other socioeconomic issues.
“The Upstream Fund is a newer initiative, but it speaks to something Hudson Headwaters has understood since the beginning: that health is not one-dimensional,” Hudson Headwaters CEO Tucker Slingerland, M.D. said.
“This support is yet another way the Network shows up for our communities. It is also a recognition that Hudson Headwaters can not do it alone. Community health is truly a team effort, and we’re fortunate to have so many incredible nonprofit partners helping to ensure the well-being of our region.”
Hudson Headwaters launched the Upstream Fund in 2020 to externally invest in and empower community partners. Since the program’s initiation, over $155,000 has been dispersed in funding to 27 recipients. To learn more about the Upstream Fund, visit www.hhhn.org/upstreamfund.
The 2023 Upstream Recipients are:
AdkAction — Keeseville: The nonprofit addresses food access barriers while increasing nutrition and health, decreasing regional poverty and improving the viability of local agriculture. The grant will be applied to grow food and nutrition programs to increase food security and nutrition for more people across the Adirondacks.
Cooperative Development Institute — Lake Placid: The organization is the USDA-designated Cooperative Business Development Center for the Northeast and provides education, training and technical assistance to all sectors throughout the region. The grant supports planning for an affordable housing project.
Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties, Inc. — Plattsburgh: The Council provides resources and services that enhance people’s dignity and self-reliance. The grant supports Fuel Aid for North Country Families, a program to assist families with heating costs.
Schroon Lake Food Pantry — Schroon Lake: The Pantry provides food, health and hygiene assistance to food-insecure families in the Schroon Lake Central School District. Funding is being used to purchase and install a generator to prevent frozen and refrigerated food spoilage during power outages.
Town of Chester — Chestertown: The Town thrives to respond to community needs and challenges of living in a rural area, especially for young families with children. Funding will be used to refurbish a 1,200-square-foot space within the town hall to create a state-of-the-art daycare facility for Chestertown and neighboring communities.
WAIT House — Glens Falls: The nonprofit runs an emergency shelter for youth ages 16-24 and a transitional living program for pregnant and parenting youth and their dependents. They also operate an outreach center, and programs that focus on anti-trafficking, housing and care management. Grant funding will provide rental assistance and care management support to help households facing homelessness access resources and build life skills.
Indicates co-funding of project from both Hudson Headwaters Health Network and The Adirondack Foundation
“Our objective is to ‘go upstream’ and support initiatives that help prevent negative health consequences,” shared Jessica Rubin, Hudson Headwaters’ vice president/chief impact officer.
“We are grateful for our partnership with the Adirondack Foundation. We leverage their grant process to coordinate our impact and streamline the process for applicants, allowing these organizations to focus on what they do best- their missions- and not spend valuable time filling out multiple funding requests.”
“As the cost-of-living soars and wages remain comparatively stagnant, low-income families in the North Country are in need of a helping hand to make it through our notoriously brutal winters,” Ellie Jent, development director of the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties, Inc., said.
“Without the generous support from Hudson Headwaters Health Network, JCEO would not be able to provide this much-needed assistance to families in need.”
Sawyer Bailey, executive director of AdkAction, shared similar sentiments about the Upstream Fund’s impact.
“With generous support from the Upstream Fund, AdkAction can lay the groundwork to expand its food security program in the Central and Western Adirondacks and improve household health outcomes, deepening the resilience of our Adirondack communities.”
