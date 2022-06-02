ADK Park Invasive Plant Program welcomes new coordinator
KEENE VALLEY — The Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program (APIPP) has announced that Shaun Kittle has joined as the new communications coordinator.
Kittle’s career encompasses a wide variety of communications-related work, from his award-winning reporting on environmental issues to developing brands for marketing Adirondack communities.
He most recently served as the Communications Director for the Franklin County Economic Develop Corp’s tourism program. In that role, Kittle developed strategies for connecting important community stakeholders, attracting young professionals to the region, and protecting our natural resources.
Kittle said he is excited for his new role, as it is a perfect opportunity to combine his love of the Adirondacks with his writing and photography skills to help protect the lands and waters of this region.
“Shaun brings a decade of experience working in communications for several Adirondack nonprofits to this role. He is eager to start engaging community members and APIPP partners in efforts to prevent, monitor, and manage invasive species,” Tammara Van Ryn, APIPP program manager, said.
NBT Bank announces promotion
ALBANY — NBT Bank announced the promotion of North Country Regional Executive Marc Monahan to Senior Vice President.
Monahan is responsible for leading NBT’s Commercial Banking team in the North Country region, which extends from Saratoga Springs to the lake region and north to Plattsburgh.
He joined the NBT Bank team in 2010 as a branch manager and advanced to the positions of market manager, business banking officer and then to commercial relationship manager and Glens Falls Market Executive.
“Marc has made significant contributions to the success of our company through exceptional and consistent performance,” NBT Regional President for the Capital District and North Country, Ruth Mahoney, said.
“I’m looking forward to working with him as he continues to serve as a key leader for NBT in Glens Falls and the surrounding area.”
