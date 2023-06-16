Summer Movie Express returns to Champlain Centre
PLATTSBURGH — Regal has announced the return of Summer Movie Express, bringing $2 movies back to Champlain Centre.
This kid-friendly film festival is a nonstop adventure and the perfect getaway for moviegoers this summer.
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, Regal will offer two movies during the first show of the day, with a portion of proceeds benefiting charity.
Here is Regal’s 2023 Summer Movie Express lineup:
June 27 to June 28: Sonic the Hedgehog (PG); and Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG)
July 4 to July 5: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG); and Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG)
July 11 to 12: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG); and Paw Patrol: The Movie (G)
July 18 to 19: The Bad Guys (PG); and Playing with Fire (PG)
July 25 to 26: Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (PG); and Sing 2 (PG)
Aug. 1 to 2: Boss Baby: The Family Business (PG); and Doolittle (PG)
Aug. 8 to 9: Curious George (G); and Kung Fo Panda 3 (PG)
Aug. 15 to 16: Minions (PG); and How to Train Your Dragon 3 (PG)
Aug. 22 to 23: Shrek (PG); and Kung Fu Panda (PG)
Aug. 29 to 30: Trolls World Tour (PG); and Despicable Me (PG)
Ticonderoga Historical Society speaker series marks openingTICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society opens its summer speaker series with a free public program on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House, located at 6 Moses Circle in Ticonderoga.
“The Birth of the Electric Age – An Adirondack Story” will be presented by Pete Nelson, who will discuss the amazing and little-known story of how an Adirondack industrial revolution changed the world.
“As the threat of climate change increases the world is rapidly moving to a future where electrical energy replaces fossil fuel,” Nelson said.
“But the scientific discoveries that make this electromagnetic revolution possible are not new: they were made two hundred years ago. And where were many of these scientific seeds planted? About five miles from Hancock House.”
Nelson is a mathematics teacher and history lecturer at North Country Community College, a co-founder of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative and an avid writer, lecturer and Adirondack history buff whose articles appear regularly in numerous regional publications.
He is currently writing a book on early Adirondack surveyors.
The program will be held in the lower-level program room of the Hancock House Museum. Reservations may be made by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Adk Foundation welcomes new staff members, trusteesLAKE PLACID — Adirondack Foundation has announced the addition of several new board and staff members.
The Foundation’s Board of Trustees recently welcomed Scott McGraw and Kathleen Colson, and the staff added Lisa Bramen, Jamie Cecilia and Leslee Mounger.
McGraw, a private investor and consultant, worked in television advertising for 29 years.
Most recently, he was executive vice president and general manager of National Advertising Sales for the Discovery Networks. Prior to that, at the CBS Television Network, he was executive vice president of sales and marketing for CBS Sports. McGraw earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from the University of Denver. He is former board chair of the Adirondack Health Foundation and Skidmore College.
Colson is renowned as the founder of The BOMA Project, an award-winning organization that works in Africa’s arid lands.
BOMA is recognized as a global thought leader for their innovations in technology, programming, female empowerment and financial inclusion. With extensive experience in nonprofit management and fundraising, Colson created her Big Idea Nonprofit Consulting firm, which has worked with numerous Adirondack organizations, including Adirondack Foundation, in that capacity.
Bramen steps into the role of director of communications at the Foundation, bringing with her a range of communications experience and deep knowledge of the Adirondacks.
She has worked as an advertising art director for McCann Erickson Los Angeles, a reporter for the Glens Falls Post Star and most recently, as a senior editor at Adirondack Life magazine for 15 years. She has a master’s in journalism from Columbia University and a bachelor’s in art from California State University, Fullerton. She serves on the board of the Upper Jay Art Center.
As chief financial officer, Cecilia brings experience from various finance-related positions to the Foundation, ranging from economic development lending to credit union leadership.
He moved to the North Country in 2012 to accept the CFO position at a regional credit union and has been a resident ever since. He has an MBA from Union College as well as a master’s in public administration and bachelor’s in economics from Syracuse University.
In her role as funds and programs officer, Mounger works to connect donors with the Foundation’s overarching grantmaking strategy.
Previously, she worked for over a decade helping residents and tourists alike enjoy all the Adirondacks have to offer as co-owner of Green Point Foods and as general manager of The Birch Store. She has served on the board of the Keene Valley Library Association and graduated with a BA from Wesleyan University.
