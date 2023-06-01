Adirondack Health Foundation welcomes new board members
Adirondack Health Foundation Board Chair Dan Kelleher has announced the Board of Trustees’ newest members, Dr. Thomas Green and Heidi Holderied.
“Tom and Heidi each bring a depth of experience and unique skills to the Foundation board,” Kelleher said.
“We look forward to working with them to further the Foundation’s mission of supporting Adirondack Health through the raising and management of funds in support of excellent healthcare close to home.”
Green is a radiologist practicing with Millennium Medical Imaging at Adirondack Medical Center. He is a graduate of the Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and completed his radiology residency and a Fellowship in Nuclear Medicine at SUNY Upstate in Syracuse.
He was a member of Crouse Radiology Associates at Crouse Health in Syracuse for more than 20 years before joining Millennium Medical Imaging and moving to Lake Placid to work for Adirondack Medical Center. While at Crouse, Dr. Green served as chief of radiology and as vice president of medical staff. In addition to serving on the Foundation board, Dr. Green was recently elected vice president of the Adirondack Health medical staff.
He resides in Lake Placid and has a daughter who is also a physician and a son who is attending law school.
Holderied is a practicing physical therapist working for Essex County, providing services to children in their homes.
Prior to becoming a physical therapist, she held a variety of management positions with the Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort, her family’s business in Lake Placid, including general manager.
Holderied is a graduate of Colgate University and holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Vermont. She has served on numerous boards including the Lake Placid Essex County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Lake Placid Center for the Arts and is a volunteer for Mercy Care for the Adirondacks and High Peaks Hospice.
She is an avid cyclist, runner, 46er, and Ironman competitor. She resides in Saranac Lake and is married to Bill Madden III. They have two sons and “the best grandson on the planet.”
