Retired City of Plattsburgh police chief appointed to IACP
PLATTSBURGH — Retired City of Plattsburgh Chief of Police Desmond Racicot, who currently serves as the Senior Director of Business Development for a leading global Israeli Digital Intelligence company that provides tools for federal, state, and local law enforcement specializing in digital forensics, has been appointed to the Communication and Technology Committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).
This appointment distinguishes Racicot as part of a select group within the IACP’s global membership, which exceeds 30,000 members. Only a few hundred of these members receive the honor of serving on one of the Association’s committees.
Racicot has shown a steadfast commitment to law enforcement and public safety throughout his career, a news release said. His leadership experience and current role at the forefront of technological advancement in digital forensic investigations uniquely position him to contribute significantly to the Committee’s mission.
The IACP, through its committees and general membership, serves as the professional voice of law enforcement. By facilitating dialogue among community stakeholders, legislators, and other groups, the IACP aims to ensure that issues related to law enforcement and public safety are well-understood and addressed using global best practices.
Champlain Area Trails to benefit from local art exhibit
KEENE — Champlain Area Trails (CATS) announced that it will benefit from an art exhibit at Keene Arts throughout July.
Four talented Adirondack artists, Kevin Raines, Rob Powell, Dan Keegan and Steve Van Nort have teamed up with the Keene Arts owners, Mal and Zizi MacDougall, to create a benefit exhibition to support CATS and enable people of all ages to experience the beauty of the Adirondacks.
The “Champlain Pathways” exhibition will feature original works of art, including paintings, photographs and drawings inspired by the trails, waterways, mountains and vibrant natural landscapes of the Adirondack Park’s Champlain Valley.
A portion of all art sales will be donated directly to CATS to support its work of protecting land and building recreational trails.
“We are thrilled to partner with these acclaimed Adirondack artists and the wonderful owners of Keene Arts to host this special event,” Chris Maron, Executive Director of CATS, said.
“Their generosity will directly support CATS’ mission of protecting land and building trails for public access and enjoyment.”
The art show will continue to run at Keene Arts, located at 10881 State Hwy 9N in Keene, until Sunday, July 23, on Thursdays through Sundays, 1 p.m. to 6 pm.
