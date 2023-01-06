JCEO receives donation from local businesses
PERU — Adirondack Farms and Suburban Propane presented a $1,000 check donation to the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties, Inc. (JCEO) on Dec. 29 to support their local food pantry programs.
Adirondack Farms Co-Owner Shane St. Cyr and Suburban Propane’s Assistant Vice President of Product Supply Craig Palleschi presented the check to JCEO Community Outreach Worker April Wright at the JCEO location in Peru.
On Giving Tuesday, Adirondack Farms hosted a fundraiser on their Facebook page encouraging community members to help raise funds.
For each share of their Giving Tuesday Facebook post, Adirondack Farms committed to donating $5, up to a $500 donation. Suburban Propane committed to matching the funds raised. In total, $1,000 was donated to the JCEO.
Champlain National Bank Branch opens Saranac Lake branchSARANAC LAKE — Champlain National Bank’s president and CEO, Steven Cacchio, is pleased to announce the new branch in Saranac Lake is now open for business after a ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Dec. 20.
Attending the ceremony were bank executives and local leaders, including board chairman Peter Paine Jr., whose grandfather founded the bank in Essex County in the early 1900s.
The branch is located at 151 Church St. in Saranac Lake and features a drive-through and deposit-taking ATM, making banking possible at any hour of the day.
“Since our branch opened in Saranac Lake in 2017, we experienced rapid growth in the Tri-Lakes,” Cacchio said.
“Thanks to the community supporting their local bank, we were able to grow into this new building to better serve our clients. We look forward to developing new relationships and continuing to support the area.”
The full-service office will provide clients with all bank products and services, including business accounts and loans in addition to a robust mortgage offering. Maja Giambalvo will lead the branch team as the branch manager, with Rebecca Miner as the assistant branch manager.
Hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
“We are excited to be in Downtown Saranac Lake, which puts us much closer to our client’s businesses and homes,” Giambalvo said.
“This location and the drive-through will help us serve everyone even better than before. We look forward to continuing to meet the people who make this village such a great place to live and work.”
