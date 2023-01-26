SeaComm’s Super Saturday tax prep events return
Super Saturday is back at selected SeaComm locations.
These free tax prep events provide the opportunity for low and moderate-income working individuals and families to have their income tax return prepared free of charge.
Eligibility is generally limited to taxpayers with an income under $60,000.
SeaComm, in partnership with the Akwesasne and Potsdam VITA sites, along with the IRS, will host the Super Saturday events as follows:
Feb. 11, 2023 at SeaComm’s Main Office in Massena from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 11, 2023 at SeaComm’s Malone Branch from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 11, 2023 at SeaComm’s Potsdam Branch from 12:30 p.m. to 5p.m.
Feb. 25, 2023 at SeaComm’s Plattsburgh Branch from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
March 4, 2023 at SeaComm’s Ogdensburg Branch from 8 a.m. to Noon
IRS trained volunteers will be on hand to prepare returns for eligible workers.
Financial service representatives from the credit union will be available to open accounts for eligible individuals without an account and possibly provide loans for those who need their refund in a hurry.
Appointments for Super Saturday are required, as walk-ins will not be allowed. To make an appointment or for more information, call toll free 1-800-764-0566. Information is also available on the SeaComm website, www.seacomm.org and on the SeaComm Facebook page.
CATS hires new operations managerWESTPORT — Champlain Area Trails (CATS) announced the hiring of Christina Vaughn as its operations manager.
“We are so pleased to have Christina join the CATS team,” Chris Maron, executive director of CATS, said. “Her experience in customer relations and office and organizational operations will be a tremendous asset for us as we look forward to the next ten years of CATS’ programming and support.”
Vaughn was recently at Mountain Lake Service in their fiscal intermediary department.
She is a North Country Community College graduate and holds an NYS Self Direction Broker Authorization certificate. She started her work at CATS on Jan. 17.
“Christina has a terrific set of experiences over many years in the nonprofit sector, and her interest and leadership in operations and office management are important strengths she brings to CATS,” Maron said.
Engel & Völkers adds real estate advisorLAKE PLACID — Engel & Völkers Lake Placid Real Estate announced that Lisa Paschke has joined its real estate brokerage sales team as a real estate advisor.
Paschke is a Western New York native who moved to the Adirondacks 30 years ago with her husband Scott, where they quickly settled in to raise two amazing boys and most recently, added an incredible daughter in-law.
She’s had a lifelong interest in residential architecture along with a curiosity of what makes a house a home. She quickly realized, it’s the people who fill the house and make it their own that creates a home.
“Lisa’s a seasoned real estate professional and I’m excited that she has decided to join our amazing brand and growing sales team,” Colleen Holmes, Real Estate Broker/Owner of Engel & Völkers Lake Placid, said.
In Paschke’s 7 years of selling real estate, her goal has always been to deliver a bespoke experience reaching far beyond traditional home buying, whether that be helping first-time homebuyers navigate the home buying process or working with vacation home buyers looking to purchase their “home away from home.”
When helping home sellers, her goal is to guide them through the often complex process of preparing a home for the real estate market and seeing the sale through every step of the way to a successful closing.
Lisa can now be reached by email at lisa.paschke@evrealestate.com.
