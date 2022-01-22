True North Dental adds new dentist
PLATTSBURGH — True North Dental Group, located on Hammond Lane off Cornelia Street, recently added Dr. Najlaa Hanna, DMD to their staff.
Dr. Hanna brings plenty of dental experience with her. She is a member of both the Canadian and American Boards of Dentistry, the Massachusetts Dental Society, the American and Canadian Dental Associations and the Academy of General Dentistry.
After receiving her dental degree from Montreal University in 1999, Dr. Hanna moved to the United States from Montreal 10 years ago to continue and expand her dental practice, according to a True North Dental Group press release.
Dr. Hanna is committed to providing her patients with continuous dental education through “state-of-the-art dental care,” and believes that listening to her patients’ needs and desires is the first step in understanding them.
