St. Joseph’s CEO steps down, interim named
St. Joseph’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Ross, has announced his retirement effective Dec. 31, 2022.
Ross joined St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers in 2007 as CEO and President. He was instrumental in growing the footprint of St. Joseph’s in the North Country.
Ross added outpatient clinics, an intensive residential veterans addiction and PTSD program, an adolescent residential treatment facility, county jail treatment programs and supportive housing facilities throughout the North Country.
Ross was recognized at the 2019 Alcohol and Substance Abuse Providers (ASAP) Conference for his 50 years of outstanding service in the field of Addiction Treatment.
During his tenure, St. Joseph’s obtained Sanctuary Certification, was designated 10 times as a Best Company to Work for in New York, and in 2021, Newsweek Magazine designated St. Joseph’s as one of the best addiction treatment centers in the country.
Modern Health Magazine recognized St. Joseph’s as one of the best healthcare companies to work for in the U.S., and one of the top five family friendly healthcare companies to work for in the U.S. in 2022.
St. Joseph’s Board of Directors has now announced that Zachary Randolph has been appointed interim chief executive officer effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Randolph joined St. Joseph’s in 2012 as an outpatient counselor. He was first director of the Col. C. David Merkel, MD Veterans Residential Treatment Program.
In 2017, he became the agency’s inpatient services director, and later served as the director of clinical services. In 2019, Randolph was appointed St. Joseph’s Chief Clinical Officer.
He holds a master’s degree in Religion and Pastoral Counseling from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary, is a Certified Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor; Certified Anger Management Specialist; and a Master Addiction Counselor. He serves on the Northwinds Integrated Health Network.
North Country Chamber of Commerce to host Business After HoursPLATTSBURGH — The first After Hours of the New Year will be hosted by Holiday Inn Express in Plattsburgh.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 19
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Holiday Inn Express Plattsburgh (off Exit 37), 8 Everleth Drive
Cost: $5/person
Pre-registering here https://northcountrychamber.com/Calendar/Detail/413 is strongly encouraged.
It is also recommended to bring business cards for giveaways.
New agent joins Fesette RealtyPLATTSBURGH — Fesette Realty has announced that Rylee Fesette has joined the firm as a licensed real estate agent.
She will also provide marketing and advertising support for the brokerage.
Fesette earned her bachelor’s degree in business and finance at Ithaca college in 2022 and graduated as a member of the Dean’s list.
“Rylee worked hard and gained valuable experience during her time at Ithaca,” her father and brokerage owner Neil Fesette said.
“We expect she will apply her knowledge to the real estate profession, provide outstanding service to the clients she represents and help our company grow.”
