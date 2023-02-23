Harison Place Board of Directors welcomes two new members
The Harison Place Board of Directors recently added two new members.
The Harison Place Board of Directors is primarily responsible for the oversight of the Harison Place Housing Development Company.
The initial focus is completing construction of the 40-unit supportive housing project in downtown Malone with five commercial spaces that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
Beyond that, the fund will integrate innovative housing solutions through the development of strategic partnerships to advance affordable housing and community revitalization.
The two new board members are Greg Langdon and Brian Stewart.
Langdon is a well-known figure at Citizen Advocates having served as the Founding Executive Director of the agency from 1975 to 2009.
“I recognize and appreciate that Citizen Advocates is fulfilling its obligations and commitment to its mission of ‘making lives better’ throughout the community, as evidenced by the Harison Place Project,” Langdon said.
“Given my history with the organization, I feel an obligation to lend assistance in any way I can to advancing the mission for those we serve.”
Langdon sits on three other boards: North Country Home Services, Bellmont Town Council and the Mountain View Lake Association.
Stewart was born in Lake Placid and went on to attend Colgate University, and later earned his juris doctorate from Albany Law School.
He has been a practicing attorney since 1983 and has practiced in the Malone area since 1986 focusing on municipal matters, real estate, housing and decedent’s estates.
“My law office is located across the street from the Harison Place Project, so I have witnessed first-hand the transformative impact it has had on downtown Malone,” Stewart said.
“This clearly spoke to me and my strong interest in advancing the rehabilitation of downtown Malone, extending back to my time as Village of Malone Attorney.”
To learn more about the Harison Place Project, visit www.CitizenAdvocates.net<http://www.CitizenAdvocates.net>.
