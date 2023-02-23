Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will diminish to a few snow showers overnight. Low near 10F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.