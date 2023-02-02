CATS hires new operations manager
WESTPORT — Champlain Area Trails (CATS) announced the hiring of Christina Vaughn as its operations manager.
“We are so pleased to have Christina join the CATS team,” Chris Maron, executive director of CATS, said. “Her experience in customer relations and office and organizational operations will be a tremendous asset for us as we look forward to the next ten years of CATS’ programming and support.”
Vaughn was recently at Mountain Lake Service in their fiscal intermediary department.
She is a North Country Community College graduate and holds an NYS Self Direction Broker Authorization certificate. She started her work at CATS on Jan. 17.
“Christina has a terrific set of experiences over many years in the nonprofit sector, and her interest and leadership in operations and office management are important strengths she brings to CATS,” Maron said.
Engel & Völkers adds real estate advisorLAKE PLACID — Engel & Völkers Lake Placid Real Estate announced that Lisa Paschke has joined its real estate brokerage sales team as a real estate advisor.
Paschke is a Western New York native who moved to the Adirondacks 30 years ago with her husband Scott, where they quickly settled in to raise two amazing boys and most recently, added an incredible daughter in-law.
She’s had a lifelong interest in residential architecture along with a curiosity of what makes a house a home. She quickly realized, it’s the people who fill the house and make it their own that creates a home.
“Lisa’s a seasoned real estate professional and I’m excited that she has decided to join our amazing brand and growing sales team,” Colleen Holmes, Real Estate Broker/Owner of Engel & Völkers Lake Placid, said.
In Paschke’s 7 years of selling real estate, her goal has always been to deliver a bespoke experience reaching far beyond traditional home buying, whether that be helping first-time homebuyers navigate the home buying process or working with vacation home buyers looking to purchase their “home away from home.”
When helping home sellers, her goal is to guide them through the often complex process of preparing a home for the real estate market and seeing the sale through every step of the way to a successful closing.
Lisa can now be reached by email at lisa.paschke@evrealestate.com.
Ward Lumber supports community donationsThe North Country is always ready to contribute generously when called upon. That’s why, every year, Ward Lumber matches donations made at its stores up to $2000 in support of local charities.
This year, customers at the Jay location donated $1,383.96 from rounded up transactions. After the match, Ward Lumber in Jay was able to donate $2383.96 split between the Town of Jay Food Shelf and the Jay Wilmington Ecumenical Food Shelf.
Both organizations provide critical support to community members who need it most.
In addition to monetary donations, coats were accepted by Ward Lumber for it’s Benjamin Moore Coat Drive to support the Families First of Essex County nonprofit. The local charity collected the coats throughout the holiday season as it strives to provide support and services to to families where a child might be struggling in the home or school.
At Ward Lumber in Malone, a total of $1.262.92 was donated to Homeward Bound, a charity focused on helping veterans in our communities by supporting them and their families. They provide a range of services including PTSD support, crisis outreach, rides to medical appointments and housing assistance.
Ward Lumber thanks everyone who donated to keep someone warm or fed this winter!
