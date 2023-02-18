Whiteface Lodge appoints new general manager
LAKE PLACID — Whiteface Lodge has announced that Jonathan Peels has been appointed the new general manager of the Four Star Forbes-rated, luxury all-suite resort in Lake Placid.
Peels brings a wealth of knowledge to the resort with over 15 years of management experience at hotels and resorts around the country.
Most recently, he was the resort manager of Palm Beach Singer Island Marriott Beach Resort & Spa where he was responsible for managing the operations of the full-service luxury condominium resort in Florida.
“Whiteface Lodge is a spectacular property, and I am delighted to join such a talented team as part of the Lodge family,” Peels said.
“I appreciate that Whiteface Lodge is a committed neighbor to the Lake Placid community, and I look forward to serving the community and bringing local Adirondack culture and hospitality to our guests.”
Whiteface Lodge will look to benefit tremendously from the full complement of Peel’s expertise.
As a former Florida resident, Peels enjoyed spending time at the beach, paddle boarding and kayaking. Now that he calls Lake Placid home, Peels looks forward to learning to ski, hiking and adventuring through the Northeast.
“It is a pleasure to welcome Jon to this magnificent resort,” Donald J. Urgo, Jr, managing partner, Urgo Hotels & Resorts, said.
“With strong leadership and operational experience gained at first-rate properties over the past two decades, Jon will be a valuable addition to our team at Whiteface Lodge. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jon continue bringing the finest in hospitality to our guests in the Lake Placid area.”
