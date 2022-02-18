Eagle Island names new executive director
SARANAC LAKE — Eagle Island, Inc., which hosts a youth summer camp and other programs on a 31-acre island on Upper Saranac Lake has announced that Danielle LaCavalla has been named their new executive director.
According to an Eagle Island, Inc. press release, in her role as Executive Director, LaCavalla will have chief responsibility for all activities pertaining to the day-to-day operations and growth of Eagle Island, Inc., including fund development, communications, finance, property management and staff management.
“We are thrilled to welcome Danielle to the Eagle Island family as we head into our second year of overnight camping and continue to expand our programs and capacity,” Jane Evans and Karin Rutledge, co-presidents of the Board, said.
“Danielle’s background and enthusiasm make her uniquely suited to step into the role at this time. In addition to her organizational talents, Danielle’s location and history of relationship-building in the North Country serve to deepen our commitment to the Tri-Lakes area.”
“I am so excited to join Eagle Island and help further advance the mission to empower girls and young women to be confident, collaborative, and courageous,” LaCavalla said. “Eagle Island is an amazing organization and I am so inspired by, and look forward to getting to know, everyone who has made this incredible journey for the Island possible. I cannot wait to witness camp this summer.”
Champlain National Bank makes four hires
PLATTSBURGH — Champlain National Bank’s President and CEO Steven Cacchio, announced in a press release, the hiring of four new hires at their branches.
Desiree Maze has been hired as the Branch Manager of both Plattsburgh branch locations and has more than 15 years of banking industry experience, which includes retail bank management, consumer and commercial lending/banking, business development, and employee training and development.
Julianna Dormann has been hired as the Assistant Branch Manager of both Plattsburgh branch locations, and she comes to the Bank after spending more than a decade working in retail, managing an electronics store and a pet store.
Brian Ellsworth has been hired as the Elizabethtown Assistant Branch Manager. Brian comes to the Bank with eight years in the banking industry as a Head Teller and Customer Service Representative.
Jennifer Tedford has been hired as the Human Resources Manager, where she will be responsible for all aspects of human resources and payroll. Before Champlain National Bank, she worked in Human Resources for a local manufacturing company for more than 20 years.
Realtor honored with Lawrence B. Caldwell service award
PORT KENT — The New York State Association of REALTORS® honored Kira Witherwax of Port Kent with its 2022 Lawrence B. Caldwell RPAC Service Award, the highest honor presented by the REALTORS® Political Action Committee of New York, a press release stated.
Witherwax, a REALTOR® for more than seven years, is the associate broker of RE/MAX North Country in Plattsburgh.
She received the award during the association’s “Opportunity Awaits” Mid-Winter Business Meetings in Albany.
According to the release, Witherwax has been a staunch supporter of the REALTORS® Political Action Committee, having committed to being a “Major Investor for the past five years, most recently a Golden R and President’s Circle member, generously investing nearly $15,000 dollars into RPAC over a short time. In fact, this individual signed the YPN RPAC Pledge to invest $10,000 over 10 years back in 2018 and fulfilled that pledge in just four years by 2021.”
“This is a tremendous honor,” Witherwax stated. “I am very humbled and grateful to be in the company of others who have received this prestigious award. I look forward to growing RPAC awareness and fundraising with my fellow REALTORS® in the years to come.”
