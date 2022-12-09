Community Bank helping organize local charity drives
Community Bank branches across the Adirondack region are helping spread holiday cheer by lending a hand and giving back to their local neighbors and communities. The bank is once again ringing in the holiday season by sponsoring or independently organizing charity drives for local community members, families and businesses.
Community Bank branches across the four-state footprint are working to make a difference for local community members and organizations, including branches in the Adirondack Region. From donating food baskets and gifts for children to purchasing a holiday dinner for a family and more, each branch chose its activity based on the current needs of its local community.
“The true spirit of the holiday season comes from giving back and helping those in need,” Community Bank regional manager Kent Backus said. “It’s an honor to do that right here at home in our local community. Our branches will be bustling and working hard to make a difference, and we encourage our Adirondack Region community to get involved and help spread holiday cheer.”
Community Bank invites its neighbors and the community to consider supporting or learning more about one of the many causes the bank is involved with this season.
Specific local activities include:
Chateaugay’s branch is collecting toys for Franklin County Tots for Tots and is collecting coats, hats and mittens for the Brainardsville Church.
Lake Placid’s branch hosted a pet supply drive for the Tri-Lakes Humane Society and is collecting for the North Elba Christmas Fund.
Plattsburgh’s 468 Route 3 branch is collecting toys for the Christmas Bureau.
Tupper Lake’s branch is supporting the Tupper Lake Community Food Pantry.
National Grid grant supports ANCA conference SARANAC LAKE — National Grid has awarded $100,000 to the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) to support the regional nonprofit’s North Country Center for Businesses in Transition (CBIT) and a skills-building and networking conference for business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.
The grant award will advance the CBIT partnership’s ongoing work supporting local business transitions, including its Small Communities. Big Opportunities.: Own a North Country Business Conference Feb. 12 through Feb. 14, 2023.
The grant is funded through National Grid’s Project C initiative, which supports projects across New York state with a focus on clean energy and sustainability; workforce development; neighborhood investment and community engagement; and environmental justice and social equity.
Project C is funded by shareholders of the regional energy company.
“Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, we have seen a dramatic rise in owners reaching out to CBIT who are eager to accelerate their exit strategies from three-to-five year plans to more immediate exits,” ANCA Entrepreneurial Economy Program director Danielle Delaini said.
“National Grid’s support comes at a crucial time and will help to attract and support both local and out-of-state entrepreneurs interested in taking over North Country businesses.”
Delaini said the National Grid grant will also allow CBIT partners to provide succession planning support for business owners through 2023. “These resources will help prevent business closures, darkened storefronts and job losses throughout the North Country,” she said.
“The Center for Businesses in Transition changes the trajectory for businesses in the North Country,” said Alberto Bianchetti, National Grid’s regional director of customer and community engagement. “It shifts the course for a store or service at the end of its respective lifecycle to a period of rebirth, preserving its presence in the community and ensuring that their customers can continue to rely on the products and services that are essential to a vibrant community.”
The Small Communities. Big Opportunities.: Own a North Country Business conference is set to take place both in-person and virtually on the heels of Saranac Lake’s ten-day Winter Carnival in 2023. The event’s in-person reception, workshops and networking opportunities will be based at The Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake.
Registration for the three-day in-person conference costs $100; participants who sign up by Jan. 20, 2023 receive a discounted early bird rate of $80. The virtual option costs $75 with a $60 early bird rate. Online registration opened on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at www.adirondack.org/SCBO. Questions about the event may be directed to CBIT at transitions@adirondack.org.
