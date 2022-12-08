CCC hosting annual basketball tournament
PLATTSBURGH — Fesette Realty is a sponsor and is assisting Clinton Community College in hosting their annual Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament on Dec. 27 and 28. This year’s tournament is being expanded to include four boys’ and girls’ teams from our local area.
For those interested in being a sponsor, the deadline is Dec. 9.
Business sponsors will get a significant advertising benefit through this sponsorship opportunity including being promoted before and throughout the tournament on social media platforms, consistent PA acknowledgements throughout the tournament, advertising in the game brochure, rights to hang a banner in the CCC gym as well as having your company logo displayed on the back of the shirts each player will receive.
Athletic Director Kevin Daugherty’s goal is to get all the sports that CCC had pre-COVID back online in the next year or two.
They are hopeful the community will join in helping CCC host a high-quality basketball tournament that student athletes, their families and fans will enjoy. For those interested in providing financial support, email (Neil@FesetteRealty.com) or (kevin.daugherty@clinton.edu).
Community Bank, Roto-Rooter, Lake Champlain Transportation and Stafford, Owens, Murnane, Kelleher, Miller, Myer, Zedick are all sponsors. CCC is hoping to gain more support from the business community to help raise money for the athletic department which has been under financial strain since the onset of the pandemic.
Fieldstone Foundation welcomes two newest board members
Citizen Advocates’ newly formed Fieldstone Foundation is proud to announce the addition of its two newest board members.
Joining the board are Brendan Owens and Rebecca Preve, who is also Board Secretary.
The Fieldstone Foundation is a proud affiliate of Citizen Advocates. The name ‘Fieldstone’ is a symbol of strength and recognizes the important role fieldstones played in building the foundations of the North County’s first buildings. The Foundation’s mission “building good, together,” supports and enriches the programs delivered by Citizen Advocates.
Fieldstone Foundation is committed to addressing the social determinants of health in the North Country.
Owens was born in Plattsburgh and attended Middlebury College in Vermont. He later attended University of Connecticut Law School and currently practices law at the Stafford Owens Law Firm. His areas of practice focus on Business, Healthcare, Real Estate, Trusts and Estates.
“I chose to join the Fieldstone Foundation Board because I wanted to help support regional organizations working to make strong, healthy communities in northern New York,” Owens said.
His hobbies include woodworking and running. He currently resides in Plattsburgh with his wife Emily and two children.
Preve is the Executive Director of the Association on Aging in New York, a statewide membership organization representing the 59 local Offices for the Aging throughout the state. The mission of the Association is to support and enhance the capacity of the local Offices for the Aging and to work in collaboration with the network of agencies to promote independence, preserve dignity and advocate on the behalf of aging New Yorkers and their families.
Before joining the Association, Preve was Director of Franklin County’s Office for the Aging and also worked as an acute care social worker at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone.
She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Clarkson University in 2002, and has also received certification from the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and Boston University School of Social Work. Ms. Preve is a board member for Adirondack Health Institute, Hospice of the North Country, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Cerebral Palsy of the North Country and the Joint Commission for Economic Opportunity. When she’s not working, Preve enjoys spending time with her two school-aged children, along with golfing, traveling and camping.
“Working with the aging population, and as a social worker by training, I have seen firsthand how important it is to advocate for and support vulnerable and underserved populations,” Preve said.
“By joining the Fieldstone Board of Directors, I look forward to the opportunity we have as a team of like-minded giving individuals to improve the lives of countess individuals on a much greater scale.”
The newest board members join current members Felix Tam, chair; and Nick Eells, treasurer.
