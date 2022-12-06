Fort Ti recreating RIOT! Yankees vs. Buckskins
TICONDEROGA — Join Fort Ticonderoga on Saturday, Dec. 17, for the signature living history event “RIOT! Yankees vs. Buckskins.”
Throughout the day, visitors will participate in engaging presentations, weapons demonstrations, historic trades and living history vignettes. Watch the disunity between officers unfold during an intense riot that plagued the American army in 1776.
Explore the Continental Army at Ticonderoga, from the daily life of soldiers to simmering regional tensions between New Englanders and others. Watch as soldiers finish wooden huts to provide better shelter for winter. See the supplies that the Continental Army stockpiled within Fort Ticonderoga for future campaigns, as well as vital day-to-day activities like cooking and laundry.
“It is amazing that soldiers whose courage and solidarity held the British at bay in October of 1776, could turn on one another in the dim evening twilight less than two months later,” said Fort Ticonderoga vice president of public history, Stuart Lilie.“The 1776 Riot stands out among Revolutionary War events as a reminder that these soldiers were heroic and human while at the fragility of the fight for freedom itself.”
Included in the event program, Fort Ticonderoga Curator, Dr. Matthew Keagle, will provide insights on this dramatic yet little known historic event during a lecture in the Mars Education at 11:30 a.m.
To see the full event schedule and to learn more about this event visit www.fortticonderoga.org or call 518-585-2821.
ADK Foundation accepting grant applications
LAKE PLACID — Community organizations are encouraged to submit grant applications to Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts program, which supports activities that address basic needs, educational pathways, economic development and civic engagement in the Adirondack region.
Nonprofits, schools and municipalities can submit applications starting Dec. 19; the deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2023.
Generous Acts grantmaking is funded by the generosity of hundreds of donors from across the Adirondack region who want to position the Foundation to respond to community needs that surface every year.
“We’re amazed that the collective generosity of our Adirondack neighbors enabled us to hand out almost $1 million in Generous Acts grants last year,” Cali Brooks, president and CEO of Adirondack Foundation said.
“With inflation and increased household costs affecting so many families this year, we’re hoping we can do the same for grantee organizations asking for support in this upcoming grant round. Thoughtful giving now will bring about ample Generous Acts grantmaking in the months ahead to meet the needs of the region.”
Since its inception, Generous Acts has awarded over $2.4 million in grants to organizations across the Adirondack region.
For more information on how to apply, as well as application details and FAQs about eligibility and criteria, visit adirondackfoundation.org/granting/apply-grant/apply-generous-acts. Applicants can also contact Adirondack Foundation staff by calling (518) 523-9904 or emailing info@adkfoundation.org.
