HCR Home Care employees make donations to families
Children and families in need will again benefit from HCR Home Care employees’ generosity during this holiday season.
HCR employees came together to donate toys, clothing and food to children and families across the company’s New York state service area. Donations included:
• Catskill region: delivered holiday gift baskets with such items as food, toys, games and blankets for 26 families.
• Central N.Y. region: collected items for three families, including toys, clothing, socks, hats and gloves.
• Finger Lakes region: HCR employees provided such items as clothing, hats, gloves, toys, blankets, pillows and gift cards to six multigenerational families.
• North Country region:
Clinton County — donated unwrapped toys for infants, children and youth to the Clinton County Christmas Bureau, which provides Christmas presents to children who would not receive gifts otherwise.
Warren/Washington counties – collected baby, hygiene, food, and home items for The WAIT (Welcoming Adolescents in Transition) House, which provides emergency shelter, transitional living, street outreach and other services to homeless youth.
“Our annual holiday tradition of helping families in need continues because of the generosity of HCR employees,” Suzanne Turchetti, president of HCR Home Care, said.
“This tradition brings so much joy to our employees because helping our communities is the heart of who we are and what we do at HCR.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.