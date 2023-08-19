Citizen Advocates COO joins United Way of NNY Board of Directors
Citizen Advocates has announced that Vice President & COO Kati Jock has been elected to the Board of Directors for United Way of Northern New York.
“I’m deeply honored and humbled to have this opportunity to support the mission of the United Way of Northern New York, and to be affiliated with the impactful work they lead throughout the region,” Jock said.
“Because Citizen Advocates has a strong presence in several communities throughout northern New York, it is also important that we are active within those communities by volunteering our time with key community institutions like the United Way.”
With a workforce of over 750 individuals, Citizen Advocates employees share a sense of duty to the communities where they work and live — whether it’s coaching youth sports, volunteering for local fire and rescue departments, removing roadside litter through the Adopt-A-Highway program or serving as board members — civic engagement is an important priority within the organization.
“Please join me in offering a warm United Way welcome to Kati Jock, our newest member of the board of directors!” Executive Director of the United Way of Northern New York Dawn Cole, said.
“I have had the privilege of working with Kati as her organization, Citizen Advocates, was preparing to open the behavioral health urgent care center in Watertown. A true professional with a big heart, she will make a wonderful addition to our board.”
The View Restaurant honored for wine program
LAKE PLACID — For the 23rd consecutive year, The View Restaurant at the Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa in Lake Placid, has been honored for its wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Wine List Awards.
Of the Wine Spectator’s list, there are three levels: the Award of Excellence (2,001 winners), the Best of Award of Excellence (1,411 winners) and the Grand Award (93 winners).
The restaurant in Upstate New York received the Best of Award of Excellence and was cited for offering a wine list with significant vintage depth and displaying excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation.
The View Restaurant, the only AAA Four Diamond dining establishment in the region, also boasts an inventory of nearly 500 global selections, with an estimated value of $225,000.
“We are very happy to receive this notice once again, and thank Wine Spectator for this distinction,” executive chef Curtiss Hemm, The View Restaurant’s food and beverage director, said.
“We not only have a wide selection of wines to pair with our upscale Four Diamond menu, but the staff have the knowledge to assist our guests achieve an extraordinary dining experience.”
The complete list of award winners is available in print in Wine Spectator’s August issue and online at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com, where visitors can search and access exclusive content on the 3,505 restaurants.
NBC5 announces 4 p.m. newscast
PLATTSBURGH — NBC5 has announced the launch of its first 4 p.m. newscast on Monday, Sept. 11, which will be a full additional hour of important local news and weather information every weekday evening.
“Our mission has always been to serve our communities in Vermont and Northern New York to the highest journalistic standards,” NBC5 President and General Manager Ryan Rothstein said.
“Between coming out of a global pandemic, entering an extraordinary political season that will have very real cultural and societal impact, and dealing with the effects of climate change on our local agriculture and tourism industries, it is crucial that NBC5 provide more opportunities to inform the public with ever-evolving, need-to-know information that effects our communities.”
To spearhead the 4 p.m. news program, NBC5 is promoting eight-year veteran reporter Liz Strzepa to anchor the show and adding Jack Thurston — a familiar face to viewers in the region.
Thurston now brings his unparalleled local knowledge and award-winning journalistic integrity to the 4 p.m. news. Thurston will be reporting on-air starting Monday.
“Jack Thurston and Liz Strzepa bring nearly 30 years of combined reporting experience in our market to the anchor desk,” NBC5 News Director, Michael LaFlesh said.
“That’s nearly three decades of listening to people in our communities, hearing their experiences and learning their needs. With their experience and Tyler Jankoski’s proven local weather expertise and leadership, we couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter in NBC5’s history of serving Vermont and Northern New York.”
Rothstein added that “Jack has a proven track record of finding our region’s most interesting stories and reporting critical information that is vital to members of our communities."
"Adding his experience and dedication to our ranks makes our news team even stronger. And Liz, who began her career here at NBC5 nearly a decade ago, has embraced this region and she and Jack make the perfect team to represent our continued commitment to Vermont and Northern New York moving forward.”
Thurston brings more than two decades of reporting local news, at WCAX-TV and New England Cable News, in Vermont and Northern New York (2002-2011, 2011-2022).
“Whether it’s delivering critical public safety messages or showcasing our communities’ resilience and recovery,” Thurston said, “It has been an honor to tell the stories of the people that make up a region I love, and a true privilege to carry on this dedication to our communities in such a meaningful and impactful way.”
Strzepa added that she has “talked to and gotten to know so many people in this region, and since the pandemic it has become clear that schedules and priorities have gone through a major shift for a lot of families in our area."
"It’s so important to give our communities more opportunities to get the local information they need, at times that work best for them.”
NBT Bancorp Inc. completes merger with Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.
NORWICH — NBT Bancorp Inc. has announced that it completed the merger of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. with and into NBT on Aug. 11.
The Merger added 13 banking offices to the NBT franchise in complementary markets, including northwestern Connecticut, the Hudson Valley region of New York and southwestern Massachusetts.
Following a core systems conversion that occurred over the weekend, NBT Bank now has 153 banking offices, including two offices in Plattsburgh, across its seven-state footprint.
“We are honored to build on the relationships Salisbury has cultivated with its customers, communities and shareholders for 175 years,” NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. said.
“We are also pleased to welcome the dedicated professionals joining NBT in customer-facing positions in our retail, commercial and wealth management businesses along with many in key support roles in our new Lakeville Operations Center. With the integration of our two high-quality community banks, we are focused on continuing to support all stakeholders with a smooth transition and to the opportunity to grow our combined company together.”
In connection with the closing of the Merger, NBT has appointed former president and CEO of Salisbury, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., to its board of directors. He will also join the Executive Management Team at NBT.
Additionally, NBT approved a third-quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.32 per share, which represents a $0.02 per quarter, or 6.7%, increase over the dividend paid in the second quarter of this year.
This is the Company’s 11th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on Sept. 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.