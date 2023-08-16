Long-time Adirondack Economic Development Corporation retires
The Adirondack Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a not-for-profit economic development organization located in Saranac Lake, has recognized the retirement of Beverly Deso of Saranac Lake.
Deso worked diligently for the organization for more than 25 years, playing a key role in its success and growth during this time.
“I feel incredibly grateful for the privilege of having Beverly’s unwavering commitment to our organization. Her unique wit and remarkable contributions will be sorely missed,” Board of Directors Chair Robert J. Aiken said.
Deso graduated from high school in Ticonderoga and graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She worked in accounting at several private firms and corporations across the region before arriving at AEDC.
Throughout her extensive tenure within the organization, she consistently upheld an outstanding reputation for excelling in compliance and financial management.
“Beverly’s work at AEDC set an unprecedented bar of excellence and for length of service,” Executive Director Victoria Duley said.
“She has been at the core of serving our mission here and left such a huge mark in all we do. We wish her the very best in a well-deserved retirement”.
In retirement, Beverly plans to spend time in Ticonderoga and Saranac Lake and more time watching two of her favorite pastimes, Formula One racing and Buffalo Bills football. She will continue attending her long-time church, St. Bernard’s in Saranac Lake.
ANCA welcomes Andrew Foster to board of directorsSARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) has announced that Andrew P. Foster, a retired attorney who specializes in environmental law, has joined its board of directors.
Foster’s extensive experience with environmental and energy-related issues will help advance the regional economic nonprofit’s work developing and implementing programs in clean energy, local food, small business and equity and inclusion across New York’s North Country region.
Foster resides in St. Lawrence County in the Town of Piercefield, where he and his wife relocated in 2020 after they both retired. Before retirement, Foster served as partner in the Philadelphia, Pa. office of the national law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP.
He was elected by the ANCA board at its quarterly meeting in Wilmington on June 9.
“ANCA has an amazing track record of success supporting North County sustainable economic development and building community opportunities,” Foster said.
“I’m both honored and excited to join ANCA’s board and I look forward to supporting the organization’s great staff and programs.”
