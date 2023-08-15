Red Cross shares ‘Give A Pint, Get A Pint’ Campaign results
For the eighth year in a row, Stewart’s Shops treated American Red Cross blood donors to free pints of ice cream as part of the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” program in June.
Throughout the month, donors at participating blood drives received a voucher for a free pint of Stewart’s Shops ice cream or gelato. The vouchers are redeemable at any Stewart’s Shops locations.
More than 12,000 donors presented to give blood throughout the Eastern New York Region in June — that included 1,000 donors who came in for the first time.
“We are grateful to Stewart’s Shops for their continued partnership, highlighting the constant need for blood donations,” Kevin Coffey, Regional CEO, American Red Cross, Eastern New York Region, said.
“‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’ is a great way to thank generous blood donors and helps us attract new donors.”
Blood and platelet donations typically decrease over summer, but the demand for lifesaving blood products does not take a vacation.
While the Red Cross and Stewart’s were delighted to share the results from June’s “Give a Pint-Get a Pint” campaign, the need for blood never ends.
Every day, the Red Cross must collect enough blood to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
Someone needs blood every two seconds.
“Thank you to all of the generous donors that were able to donate in June,” President of Stewart’s Shops, Gary Dake, said.
“You are the true heroes and we are happy that we could reward your generosity with a pint of Stewart’s ice cream.”
For those wanting to learn how to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa, Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
