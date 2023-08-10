Coldwell Banker Whitbeck relocates to Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE — Coldwell Banker Whitbeck has relocated its High Peaks office to Saranac Lake featuring an exciting new gallery/office model.
The move will enable the real estate firm to continue to service clients in the High Peaks region while offering centralized support to the surrounding communities, something Broker/Owner PJ Whitbeck feels strongly about.
“We’ve been looking at ways to engage the community with the Coldwell Banker Whitbeck brand for quite some time,” Whitbeck said.
“Saranac Lake is a special place with a vibrant arts scene and strong ties to its community, that makes it the ideal place in which to open our doors.”
The new office, located at 5 Broadway in the heart of downtown Saranac Lake, features a large, open-floor plan with beautiful windows – the perfect setting for an art gallery and community space.
“The gallery/office layout gives us the opportunity to welcome visitors into our office to relax and appreciate the works of local artists while at the same time, connect with Coldwell Banker Whitbeck for their real estate needs,” Whitbeck said.
“This location is conveniently situated close to all the amazing amenities that make historic Saranac Lake so spectacular – from boutique shopping and dining to world-class accommodations. We are looking forward to growing relationships with not only the residents and visitors, but also with local businesses.”
A grand opening of the new space was held on Thursday, July 20.
Champlain National Bank awards scholarships to local studentsChamplain National Bank gave $4,000 in scholarship money to graduating seniors throughout Essex, Clinton and Franklin Counties at graduation ceremonies in June. Recipients of the Champlain National Bank Scholarship receive $500 towards college expenses.
Champlain National Bank Scholarships are awarded every year at graduation to students from school districts within the three counties who will be attending college in the fall.
Here are the winners:
•Willsboro Central School: Koert Newton, grandson of Norma Coolidge from Willsboro. Attending SUNY Plattsburgh to study business management.
•Boquet Valley Central School: Judah Rutz, son of William Rutz from Westport and Baronese Rutz of Candler, Florida. Attending SUNY Potsdam to study business.
•Crown Point Central School: Ryan Woods, son of Steven Woods from Crown Point. Attending St. Lawrence University to study business.
•Keene Central School: Sarah Tansey, daughter of William and Stephanie Tansey from Keene Valley. Attending Fairfield University to study business.
•Plattsburgh Central School: Ashton Turner, daughter of Lonnie and Carrie Turner of Plattsburgh. Attending University of New Hampshire to study business and marketing.
•Northeastern Clinton Central School: Marcus Bedard, son of Roger and Tina Bedard from Mooers Forks. Attending SUNY Plattsburgh to study business.
•Lake Placid Central School: Julia Crawford, daughter of Mark and Sarah Crawford from Lake Placid. Attending University of Delaware to study business.
•Saranac Lake Central School: Aiden Hesseltine, son of Thomas and Erin Hesseltine from Saranac Lake. Attending SUNY New Paltz to study business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.