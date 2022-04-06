Essex Industries partnering with Adirondack Canoe Company
MINEVILLE — Essex Industries in Mineville, owned by Mountain Lake Services, which caters to individuals with intellectual disabilities, has announced its intent to manufacture high-end, lightweight canoes constructed of composite materials such as carbon fiber and Kevlar.
A new state-of-the-art facility has been erected just off of Pilfershire Road and canoes are currently being produced with the help of people with developmental disabilities.
A grand opening of the shop and ribbon cutting has been planned for April 8 at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
“With the help of a very special workforce, we have produced beautiful products here for the paddle sport industry for nearly 50 years, shipping all over the world,” John Gereau, Director at Essex Industries said.
“The addition of beautiful, high-end canoes just seemed like the missing piece of the puzzle.”
The venture is a partnership between Essex Industries and master boat builder Chad Smith of the Adirondack Canoe Company, a composite technician with over 20 years of experience.
The boats will be manufactured at Essex Industries, but marketed under the Adirondack Canoe Company name which is already well established in the industry.
Smith said he is excited about the new partnership with Essex Industries and the Adirondack Canoe Company.
“I am Humbled at this opportunity Mountain Lake Services and Essex Industries has created for the Adirondack Canoe Company and myself,” Smith said.
“I’m looking forward to working with the family at Essex Industries and passing on the joy of canoe building to individuals with and without disabilities. Creating a new department at Essex Industries will be an adventure and a lifelong career.”
Kinneys installs medication collection kiosks in 22 NY locations
Gouverneur — Kinney Drugs, a 100% employee-owned leading pharmacy chain in New York and Vermont, has partnered with the NYS Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement and MED-Project™ to install self-service medication collection kiosks in 22 of its NY stores:
East: Hamilton, Ilion, Richfield Springs, St. Johnsville
West: Auburn (Owasco Street), Lyons
North: Oswego, Lowville, Watertown (Coffeen Street), Gouverneur (Clinton Street), Lake Placid, Potsdam (Maple Street), Malone (Route 11), Plattsburgh (New York Road)
South: Cortland (Clinton Avenue), Moravia
Central: Baldwinsville, East Syracuse (Manlius Center Road), North Syracuse (West Taft Road)
Syracuse (Genesee Street, Butternut Street, James Street, Nottingham Road, Lafayette Road)
Anyone, not just Kinney patients can use Kinney’s kiosks to dispose of unneeded medications, including leftover and expired medications.
The kiosks accept prescription and over-the-counter medications for both humans and pets, including controlled substances. The kiosks are NOT for disposal of sharps/needles (including EpiPens), medical/biohazardous waste, regular or hazardous household trash, or personal care products.
The NY installations were completed in time for National Poison Prevention Week (March 20-26), a week dedicated to raising awareness to the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) and the Poison Help Hotline (1-800-222-1222).
“It is crucially important to dispose of medications properly to prevent diversion into the wrong hands or the environment. As a pharmacy, Kinney Drugs is dedicated to keeping people healthy, and these disposal sites provide an easy, convenient way to safely dispose of unwanted medications,” John Marraffa, R.Ph. president, said.
“As a pharmacist and father, I wholeheartedly support doing everything we can to help keep everyone – especially children – safe from harm.”
Coldwell Banker Commercial Whitbeck formed
PLATTSBURGH — Peter J. (PJ) Whitbeck, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker Whitbeck, announced the formation of Coldwell Banker Commercial Whitbeck.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Whitbeck will provide commercial real estate services, support for sales and lease of commercial properties, as well as representation of owners and occupiers across the Lake Placid, Malone, Plattsburgh, Potsdam and Tupper Lake markets.
“Whitbeck Commercial was established in 1991 by my father and has been a fixture in the commercial real estate market for decades,” Whitbeck said.
“Combined with the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand, which has stood the test of time for 115 years with global recognition and local expertise, Coldwell Banker Commercial Whitbeck embodies the brand’s mission to be pathfinders for our clients and affiliated agents in the North Country.”
Their affiliated independent sales professionals and support staff will be located at their main office at 20 Miller St. in Plattsburgh and serve clients in New York state’s North Country markets.
“We are excited to have PJ and their family-owned group join Coldwell Banker Commercial,” Dan Spiegel, managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial, said.
“Their team of exceptional, talented and passionate commercial real estate professionals exemplify the brand’s core values and are committed to providing excellent client service and bring expertise to the Coldwell Banker Commercial brand.”
