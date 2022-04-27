Applications for Alice Hyde Auxiliary Scholarships Now Available
MALONE — Applications for scholarships offered by UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center Auxiliary are now available and are due by May 1.
Applications are available in the Guidance Office at participating schools, on the NCCC Portal, and on the Auxiliary’s page on the Alice Hyde website.
Each year the Auxiliary offers scholarships to students pursuing degrees or careers in health care professions and who live in Alice Hyde’s service area of Malone, Chateaugay, Bushton-Moira, Salmon River and St. Regis Falls.
In 2021, the Auxiliary awarded more than $9,000 in scholarships to seven high school students and five college students pursuing degrees in fields such as Nursing, Laboratory Sciences, Radiologic Technology, Pediatrics, Primary Care, and Veterinary Medicine.
Students attending Bruston-Moira Central School, Chateaugay Central School, Malone Central Schools’ Franklin Academy, St. Regis Falls Central School and Salmon River School are eligible to apply for these scholarships.
The $300 First Year Award recognizes high school students for academic excellence, as well as participation in school and community activities. Students who have successfully completed one or more years of post-secondary study are eligible for a $1,000 scholarship. Both scholarships will be presented in June.
The Committee is also distributing scholarship applications for the Huguette MacDonald Scholarship, a $1,000 award given to a high school student pursuing a career in Nursing.
Applications must be completed and postmarked by May 1. Contact Scholarship Chairperson Mary Kay Smith at (518) 481-0551 or mksrfsm@aol.com for more information, or if you have questions.
Citizen Advocates adds associate director to communications team
MALONE — The Communications team at Citizen Advocates continues to evolve and improve to better tell the agency’s story and support the needs of its 750-plus employees.
Edward Kirkpatrick has joined Citizen Advocates as Associate Director of Communications & Marketing. A communications veteran with over 15 years of experience as a writer and editor, he most recently served as West Coast Editor of the Daily Bulletin, a Los Angeles-based entertainment industry newsletter. He has previously worked in a variety of creative fields, including screenwriting, journalism and radio.
In his new role, Kirkpatrick is responsible for telling Citizen Advocates’ story, with a particular focus on social media and community outreach. The Communications team at Citizen Advocates also includes Joseph Riccio, director of communications & government affairs.
Kirkpatrick and his family recently relocated to the North Country from California. He began his career at Citizen Advocates earlier this year as program manager in community living.
Ready4Real receives critical funding
PLATTSBURGH — Ready4Real has announced they have received funding from Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts Program for their life and workskills programming.
This critical funding will allow Ready4Real to reach more students for its education and applied skills development programming.
Ready4Real provides innovative training and support to youth and adults to prepare them for employment and real life through self-reflection, vital work-readiness lessons, confidence-building and hands-on skills training.
The Generous Acts grant for Building Tomorrow’s Workforce, in the amount of $20,000, is being fully funded through a partnership with Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation ($10K) and Generous Acts ($10K).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.