NBC5 First Warning Weather certified most accurate
PLATTSBURGH — WeatheRate has certified NBC5 First Warning Weather as the most accurate weather team in Vermont and Northern New York.
WeatheRate is an independent organization and the only weather forecast verification company in the United States. The organization uses patented WeatherTracker II software to compare local television weather forecasts with observed conditions to reveal the most accurate team in each region annually.
“From the lake to the mountains, forecasting the weather in the Champlain Valley is tricky business. It takes a team of highly skilled New England born and raised meteorologists to understand the complex local weather patterns. Tyler Jankoski and the rest of the NBC5 weather team have earned our certification for Most Accurate in Burlington,” said WeatherRate founder and President, Bruce Fixman.
To review each station’s performance, WeatheRate verifies a wide range of weather elements such as high and low temperatures, sky cover, precipitation, snow accumulation, wind, and fog. In addition, WeatheRate also considers the accuracy of severe weather predictions.
“The knowledge of our team, paired with the technology and resources available to us, gives us a real advantage when it comes to collecting data. A tool like the First Warning Weather Lab allows us to get out there, get the most accurate information, and experience the weather in real time just like our viewers who rely on us every day. Whether it’s getting them through their daily commute or making sure they’re staying home and staying safe, we’re bringing them the most reliable forecast possible,” said NBC5 First Warning Weather’s Chief Meteorologist, Tyler Jankoski.
“Our mission to provide Vermonters and Northern New Yorkers with the best possible weather information has always been at the core of NBC5’s dedication to serving our communities. The WeatheRate certification only helps to strengthen our resolve to continue as our region’s undisputed leader in providing clear, critical, accurate weather information,” NBC5’s General Manager, Ryan Rothstein, said.
Invenergy announces new office opening, youth team sponsorship
ELLENBURG DEPOT — Invenergy, the leading privately held developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions, announced the opening of a new office in Ellenburg Depot.
This new office is Invenergy’s 8th in the Empire State, joining its project-based offices in Strykersville, Lowville, Canisteo and Caledonia as well as three corporate offices in Ithaca, Buffalo and New York City.
Located at 5209 US-11, Ellenburg Depot, NY, the new office will serve as a hub for Bull Run Wind and Solar Energy Centers and reflects Invenergy’s continued commitment to the state’s clean energy transition.
Invenergy is currently developing Bull Run Wind and Bull Run Solar in Clinton County. Bull Run Wind will generate nearly 449 megawatts of clean energy to power up to 124,000 homes annually, and Bull Run Solar will generate 170 megawatts that will reduce emissions equivalent to planting 71 million trees over its operational lifetime.
The Bull Run projects will also invest in the local economy in Clinton County, creating jobs and paying millions in property taxes and landowner payments over the life of the project.
“We are excited to expand our footprint in New York State. Our new office in Ellenburg Depot exemplifies our commitment to delivering clean energy solutions that invest in local communities and economies, while helping New York State meet its ambitious energy goals,” Ryan Hicks McCann, Bull Run project developer, said.
In addition to Invenergy’s commitment to sustainable energy, the company supports initiatives that promote healthy local communities.
Invenergy is proud to sponsor two teams’ registration in the upcoming Soccer Youth Summer National Tournament, which will take place in Virginia Beach from July 9-12, 2023.
“This sponsorship is part of our commitment to supporting healthy communities in the neighborhoods where we live and work,” McCann said.
“We’re thrilled to sponsor these two teams for the Soccer Youth All-American 2023 Series. Best of luck to the athletes of the Northern Warrior Football Club.”
Champlain National Bank announces employee promotions
Steven Cacchio, President and CEO of Champlain National Bank, has announced the following employees have been promoted:
Maja Giambalvo to branch manager of both Lake Placid and Saranac Lake branches. She was hired in 2019 and was quickly promoted to Vault Teller in 2020.
She became the Lake Placid Assistant Branch Manager in 2021. Giambalvo is a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh with a B.S. in Economics. Born and raised in Serbia, she enjoys traveling around Europe and going back to Serbia to visit her family. In her free time, she enjoys listening to crime podcasts, reading and watching movies.
Kurri Westover to branch manager of both Westport and Crown Point branches. She started working for the Bank in 2019 at the Elizabethtown branch and was promoted to the Office Supervisor in Westport in 2021.
Westover likes attending local live music and going camping with her family in her free time.
Brian Ellsworth to assistant branch manager of both Plattsburgh branches.
Ellsworth started working at Champlain National Bank in 2021 after spending eight years in the banking industry as a Head Teller and Customer Service Representative. He graduated from Siena College in 2013 with a B.S. in Accounting. He is an avid sports fan and has been a North Country resident most of his life.
Autumn Flora to Crown Point assistant branch manager. Flora started working for Champlain National Bank in early 2022 as a teller. She enjoys spending time with her family, watching crime documentaries, and DIY projects.
The Wild Center announces opening day
TUPPER LAKE — The Wild Center is opening for its 2023 season on Friday, May 5.
Off the heels of a USA Today Readers’ Award where it was voted Second Best Science Museum in the U.S., The Wild Center is expanding its offerings and activities with new exhibits and experiences. Among these offerings is Backyard Wilderness – a film that captures the beauty and complexity of the natural world that exists just beyond your doorstep and Birdly – a state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) flying simulator.
“Backyard Wilderness is a fantastic film that offers a new perspective on the nature that surrounds us,” Stephanie Ratcliffe, Executive Director of The Wild Center, said.
“Through its immersive storytelling and incredible imagery, it reminds us that the natural world is full of wonder and beauty, and that we can all play a part in protecting it.”
Birdly is a highly immersive VR experience that allows visitors to fly over mountains, lakes, and forests while controlling the direction and speed of their flight with their body movements. The simulator recreates the sensation of flying with its cutting-edge technology, including a motion platform, wind effects and a 4K display, which offers a stunning view of the natural landscape.
“We’re excited to offer our visitors the opportunity to experience the exhilarating sensation of flying like a bird over the Adirondack Mountains,” Ratcliffe said.
“Birdly is a fantastic addition to our exhibits, as it not only offers a thrilling experience but also allows visitors to learn about the science and mechanics of bird flight.”
The one-of-a-kind experience will be available for $6 per person.
The Wild Center will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Memorial Day to Indigenous People’s Day, the Center will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors may access digital maps, audio tours and self-led scavenger hunts through The Wild Center mobile app.
Tickets can be purchased on The Wild Center’s website at www.wildcenter.org/visit.
Admission includes access to the award-winning Wild Walk, immersive Forest Music experience and hiking trails. Daily activities at the center include animal encounters, fish-feeding demonstrations and programs with The Wild Center’s North American River Otters.
Glens Falls National makes promotion
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company has announced the promotion of Jeffrey Goliber to Vice President and Manager, Retirement Plan Services.
Goliber is responsible for managing the Retirement Plan Services department in the Wealth Management Division, including managing and coaching staff, overseeing the sales process to drive business results and ensuring exceptional customer service. He is also responsible for the administration of individual retirement plans and qualified retirement plans.
Goliber has 27 years of experience in banking and retirement services. Since joining Glens Falls National in 2019, Goliber has successfully held several leadership positions within Retirement Plan Services.
The Ballston Lake native attended SUNY Potsdam, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in economics.
Goliber lives in Wilton and is an active member in his community. He serves as Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee for the Franklin Community Center, Inc. in Saratoga Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.