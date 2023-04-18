Girl Scouts return to Champlain Centre
PLATTSBURGH — Girl Scouts of NENY will be selling cookies for the 2023 season every Friday through Sunday in April at the Champlain Centre Mall.
This year’s cookie lineup includes some originals, as well as some new flavors. Stop by and check out
Trefoils, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Lemon Ups, gluten-free Toffee-tastic, Toast-Yay, Lemonades, Girl Scout S’mores, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Adventurefuls cookies.
The Girl Scouts will be located near Kay Jewelers at these days and times in April:
Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TACC holding Chamber DayTICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) has announced that the 13th Annual Chamber Day will be held on Wednesday, April 26.
The 2023 Chamber Day: Membership Matters & Benefit 101 Open House will serve as an opportunity for chamber members to meet directly with Team TACC, to maximize their member benefits, ensure all of their information is up to date and learn more about what their membership investment supports.
TACC Members will also be able to pick up their new membership plaque, special 2023 TACC decals/stickers and important member benefits information.
In addition, refreshments will be available and all members who attend can enter to win several door prizes. Chamber Board members and ambassadors will also be at the TACC office to welcome and visit with members.
TACC encourages their members to not only connect with a TACC Staff Member on April 26 but to ensure they display their TACC membership plaque and new decal proudly in a location where community members and visitors can easily see it.
TACC noted that if a Member is unable to stop into the TACC office on April 26, TACC membership plaques and important member benefit information will be mailed.
Chamber Members receive an array of member benefits directly via TACC as well as through several of their partner agencies. TACC has also recently launched several new member benefits including a membership online portal/log in, enhanced business listings, employment opportunities listings, local deals and online event registration.
TACC membership investment also makes all of Chamber’s programs, services, event, efforts and initiatives within the Ticonderoga area possible.
ROOST offering free training for local businessesLAKE PLACID — The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) is offering a destination optimization program to assist local businesses with improving their web-based content, so that consumers can easily access their business information online.
The destination optimization program comprises two free virtual workshops, taking place on April 26 and May 17. Morning and afternoon sessions of each workshop are available.
Businesses and attractions can register for the workshops at ROOSTadk.com/business-workshops.
The April 26 workshop will address fundamentals of Google profiles, discussing the importance of a business’ Google profile and providing an overview of the tools available to assist businesses. It will also focus on the importance of maintaining business profiles and ensuring that the information remains current.
On May 17, the workshop will assist attendees with maximizing their business’ exposure. Topics will include responding to customer questions, posting updates, responding to reviews and understanding Google Insights data to help guide their efforts.
According to Jasen Lawrence, director of digital strategy at ROOST, hosting business improvement workshops is one way in which ROOST supports local business, while also ensuring that visitors to the region can easily access local information.
“A business’ Google profile is a significant source of online exposure and can often be the first impression that a business makes, long before a visitor arrives,” he said.
“These workshops will help businesses and attractions ensure that their online information is clear and easy to find which can be especially important for travelers as they are often somewhat unfamiliar with the area.”
The destination optimization workshops are offered in conjunction with Miles Partnership, a strategic marketing company focused exclusively on travel and tourism.
Miles Partnership works with destinations and hospitality industry businesses around the world; this work led to the development of its destination optimization program, assisting businesses with maximizing the potential of the Google Business Profile platform.
