Lake City Coworking hosting free coworking day
PLATTSBURGH — Lake City Coworking, Plattsburgh’s first coworking space, hosts a free coworking day open to the community once a month.
The next Community Coworking Day is set to take place on Friday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Access to Lake City Coworking’s main work space and private meeting rooms will be available to the entire greater Plattsburgh community throughout the day. This event is geared toward people who work remotely, who need a place to meet with client, or to those who run their own businesses and would prefer a professional quiet place to work outside of the home.
Lake City Coworking is a membership-based shared office space that members and day pass holders typically pay to access.
Day passes are available for $30 and monthly memberships start at $99. However, during the monthly Community Coworking Day, anyone who would like to give coworking a try, or who is simply in need of a space to work for the day, is welcome to work in the space free of charge.
There is no formal registration necessary — walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. Participants will get to experience what it’s like to work from a coworking space and meet others who are also using the space that day.
Owner Lynne Reznick explains, “The goal is to welcome the public into the space and be a resource to members of the community. It’s also an opportunity for those interested to learn more about what coworking is, and network with fellow professionals.”
Lake City Coworking is located in the heart of downtown Plattsburgh at 26 City Hall Place, right next to Chapter One Coffee and Tea.
Mountain Lake PBS announces entry deadline for film festivalPLATTSBURGH — With the deadline for entries to the fourth annual “Beyond the Peaks Student Film Festival” approaching fast, high school students in New York, Vermont and Quebec have only a few weeks left to submit their short films.
Entries will only be accepted until April 30.
“Beyond the Peaks” is a unique opportunity to showcase youth voices in the region through digital storytelling and filmmaking.
It provides a platform for students to learn the art of filmmaking, while offering hands-on educational opportunities and a chance to win a cash prize and video supplies.
The program is free to participate in, and entries can be submitted online through the festival website until the April 30 deadline. A culminating Red Carpet Showcase will take place on June 3, 2023, where the winning films will be screened.
“Beyond the Peaks” was launched in 2019 by AdkAction and Tupper Lake Central School District, aimed at expanding opportunities for local youth interested in digital storytelling.
The festival was named for the Adirondack area students reaching “Beyond the Peaks.”
Mountain Lake PBS took on the festival to help it grow in 2022, and is excited to continue offering this opportunity to the community.
“Digital storytelling and filmmaking are so important to modern communication, and we are thrilled to bring Beyond the Peaks to our community in its fourth year,” said Jennifer Kowalczyk, Director of Engagement & Marketing at Mountain Lake PBS.
“Beyond the Peaks Student Film Festival” is sponsored by Lake Placid Institute for the Arts & Humanities.
The festival also receives support from Adirondack Foundation, Adirondack for Kids, Cloudsplitter Foundation, Tupper Arts, and Mosaic Films.
For more information, visit https://mountainlake.org/beyondthepeaks.
