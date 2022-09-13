PLATTSBURGH — Right in time for spooky season, Spirit Halloween, the nation’s largest specialty Halloween retailer, has opened its doors at Champlain Centre.
Patrons can now find it located next to Shoe Dept. on the Kohl’s end of the mall.
Known to many as a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, ‘tweens, teens and adults, along with exclusive animatronics and décor.
Stores begin to open as early as July, marking the highly anticipated start of the Halloween season. Die-hard fans who prefer to celebrate around the clock can visit Spirit’s online store available year-round.
