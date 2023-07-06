KEESEVILLE — A new outdoors music festival, “Spirit Fest ADK 2023, enters this summer’s lineup.
It will be held Sunday, July 9, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Brightside Farm, located at 1063 Route 9N, Keeseville.
Featured artists are Chris Hoisington and Eric Lee Brumley from the Brothers McClurg, Jonas and Becky Woods, Matt Jones, and the Lake Champlain Mass Choir.
“It’s a mini Christian music festival to bring people together to make friends, have a good time, and to raise awareness and some money for organ donation and transplants,” Jonathan Ruff, one of the festival organizers and host, said.
“My wife and I have been blessed with a very a beautiful piece of property, so a 52-acre old horse farm. It’s got a spectacular view. There’s no horses here now, but there are a bunch of stables and an indoor riding arena that we put down a wood floor in and dressed up a little bit.
“The way the property is set up is it lends itself well to outdoors event – music festivals, nature trails, rocks, mountain biking – all kinds of of things. So our vision is to use the property to as best as we can to help other people and try to make the world a better place. It might sound a little corny, but that’s what it comes down to. We feel blessed, and we want to give back to the community and the world.”
The Ruff family has been friends for a number of years with the Criss family of Morrisonville – Dr. Dexter Criss, his wife, Barbara, and their children, Danielle, and the late Dalton R. Criss, who was 18 when he died Aug. 20, 2019.
Dalton was a 2019 graduate of Peru Central School and was preparing to begin his college career, studying Criminal Justice with a double minor in Music and History, according to his Hamilton Funeral Home obituary.
A standout athlete at Peru, Dalton excelled at football and wrestling. In the latter, he was a two-time “NYS 285 Section Seven Champion” as well as a NYS Qualifier.
“Back in the summer of 2020, Dexter and I started planning the musical festival for the same reason, raise awareness and money for organ donation and transplants,” Jon said.
“I’m sure you know the story behind Dalton. You know tragic death, but Dalton’s tragedy turned out to be big lessons for other people because he donated many organs, and either saved the lives of others or transformed the lives of others.
“Dexter and I have been working on a music festival back in the winter of 2020, and of course Covid hit, and that just came to a screeching halt. So we are now resurrecting that effort to do just that. We’ve got four performing artists that are going to be playing, one which is Dexter’s Lake Champlain Mass Choir.”
“Jonathan reached out to me because he wanted to share the beauty of his property with people,” Dexter, a SUNY Plattsburgh chemistry professor and artistic director of the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, said.
“He wanted to do it in a form of a concert. But, he wanted to have a more spiritual, religious tone to it. Then as we continued to talk further, he thought it was a great idea, and of course I did to, that the proceeds would go toward organ donation.”
An organ donor, Dalton helped 50 people around the country.
“Any time that I can give honor to Dalton, I’m always happy to,” Dexter said.
“I think Dalton would be very pleased that we are doing this because he was an organ donor, you know. I think the other groups that are going to be part of this will all have some connection to organ donation.
“So, it’s just going to be a very nice time. The choir, we’re excited to do it. This will be our last performance of the summer before we pick back up in September.”
“We’ve had a lot of good emotional and other kinds of support from friends and family in the community,” Jon said.
“So, we’re really hoping to make a nice afternoon of it.”
