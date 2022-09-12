Marcel Bruce never thought he’d have to deliver a baby. But after 28 years as an EMT in Wilmington, Bruce delivered his first baby two weeks ago — his daughter-in-law’s baby, to be exact.
Marcel’s daughter-in-law, Trisha Bruce, was pregnant with her third child and getting ready for birth in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 26. She’d called the hospital around 2 a.m. to let them know she was in labor, but the doctor told her to stay home and wait until her contractions became more frequent before coming to the hospital. Trisha’s contractions started to get closer together around 4 a.m., and that’s when her husband Eric called Marcel — Eric’s father — to come over and watch their 7-year-old and 13-year-old boys while Eric took Trisha to the hospital.
‘NOT GOING TO MAKE IT TO HOSPITAL’
Marcel drove up to his son and daughter-in-law’s house a few minutes later with the expectation that he’d drink a cup of coffee, watch some TV and wait for their boys to wake up while Trisha and Eric were at the hospital. But once Marcel walked in the door, Trisha said it was a matter of minutes before she felt the baby coming.
“Marcel had showed up to watch our boys, and I was like ‘yeah, I don’t think we’re going to make it to the hospital,’” she said.
Adrenaline started running high for Marcel and Eric once Trisha said she was ready to have the baby. They looked at each other like “deer in headlights,” Marcel said, and a debate began over who should call 911 and who should call Charlie Terry, a longtime family friend and fellow EMT. Trisha cut the argument short — she knew there wasn’t time for debate.
“I was like, ‘I don’t care who calls who, but one of you guys need to get on it!’” she said.
A COUPLE PUSHES
Eric called Terry and told him to “floor it” on his way to the house — the baby was almost there.
Trisha’s water broke, and Marcel brought Trisha onto the bathroom floor along with some towels. With a few more contractions, baby girl Gracelyn Mary Bruce was born: First her head, then her shoulders, then all 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 20 inches just as Terry pulled into the driveway in the ambulance. Gracelyn opened her eyes for the first time at around 4:19 a.m., just about 20 minutes after Trisha’s contractions had intensified, according to Marcel.
“A couple pushes and she was here,” Trisha said. “… now we have an 8-pound baby who’s thriving.”
Trisha said the experience was scary at the time because she didn’t know what was going to happen. She had three suction devices at the house — which are sometimes used to clear fluid from a newborn’s mouth and nose to coax out their first breaths — and the devices were nowhere to be found when Gracelyn was being born. But Marcel said Gracelyn started crying on her own, and once Gracelyn was born and the ambulance was there, Trisha walked out of the bathroom to get on the stretcher while Eric carried Gracelyn out. Marcel, Trisha and Terry agreed that the unexpected home birth was exciting and, in retrospect, a little funny — but only because everything went smoothly.
“Had there been complications, at home and in that ambulance is not where you want to be,” Terry said.
JOKE BECOMES REALITY
Trisha said that labor with her second child was also fast, and she’d told a friend — who’s a labor and delivery nurse — that she wanted her to be around during the whole month of August. Trisha joked that she didn’t want Marcel and the fire department delivering her baby.
“And that’s exactly what happened,” she said.
Trisha said she’s thankful for the Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department.
“We joke about not wanting them coming, just because they’re all friends and family,” she said. “But at the end of the day, I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else here.”
HISTORIC BIRTH
Wilmington town Clerk Dawn Stevens said that this is the first recorded home birth in Wilmington this year and in recent history.
“It’s been decades since a child was born at home in Wilmington, unless somebody had one and didn’t register the birth, which does happen,” Stevens said.
The last known birth to happen in Wilmington and outside of a hospital was an ambulance birth in the 1970s, according to Stevens. However, that birth wasn’t technically a Wilmington birth; once a mother is in the ambulance, Stevens said, they’re considered to be in the hospital. The closest hospitals to Wilmington are the Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Elizabethtown and the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
Wilmington town Supervisor Roy Holzer said in his weekly supervisor’s report, posted on social media on Friday, that the town plans to include a copy of Gracelyn’s birth certificate in the official Wilmington Bicentennial Time Capsule that will be opened in 50 years.
