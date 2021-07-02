PLATTSBURGH – Longhouse means more than one thing to the Haudenosaunee, People of the Longhouse.
“Longhouse with a lower case l is a term that describes the traditional building we used to live in long ago,” Kay Olan, a Mohawk educator and presenter, said.
“Longhouses covered with elm bark. These days, of course, we live in different kinds of housing just like everybody else.”
Longhouse with a capital L is a metaphor given to the Haudenosaunee by the Great Peacemaker, founder of the Iroquois Confederacy.
“Many times you'll see a drawing or a painting of a long, elm-bark covered house with five smoke holes,” she said.
“That symbolizes the unification of the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga and Seneca nations into a United Nations.”
Some people refer to it as the Iroquois Confederacy or the Five Nations.
“Some people call it the Six Nations because in the 1700s, the Tuscarora People came up from North Carolina to join and to find shelter and protection," Olan said.
"Our name for it is is Haudenosaunee. That means people of the Longhouse.”
GREAT LAW
The Longhouse represents Five Nations living metaphorically under one roof.
“We are connected under the idea of peace,” Olan said.
“The rafters of that Longhouse are our laws that are defined in the Great Law, which is our Constitution. The floor of that Longhouse is Mother Earth, and the roof is the sky.”
The Great Law was a template for the U.S. Constitution.
“The founders of the U.S. Constitution were are aware of our Great Law and knew about our laws and they knew about how our government worked,” Olan said.
“So, they borrowed many of those ideas when they formed the U.S. Constitution. In fact in the '80s, the United States passed a resolution acknowledging the contributions of the Iroquois Confederacy to the formation of the U.S. Constitution.”
It was commemorated in a minted U.S. dollar coin.
TRADITIONAL SPIRITUALITY
“Longhouse used to refer to our traditional spirituality,” Olan said.
“It also describes a physical building that we go to have our traditional ceremonies. If I say I'm say I'm going to the Longhouse, I'm going there for either a meeting or ceremony or a social, but it's going to be traditional in that building.”
The Longhouse is not a building where people dwell.
“If a person is a follower of those traditional teachings that are taught in the Longhouse, then they very often describe themselves as a Longhouse person because they follow those ways,” Olan said.
“We don't refer to it as a religion. It's a way of life. It's our spirituality. It's how we see the universe and our relationship to the universe. It encompasses all of the teachings that are taught there. So, the term longhouse is complicated depending on how you use it.”
