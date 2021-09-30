PLATTSBURGH — Saranac Middle School eighth grader Branigan Boulds' interest in space first began a few years ago when he started building model rockets with James "Grandpa Jim" Godfrey.
This summer, that shared hobby and passion led the pair to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, and Boulds to Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala.
"It was really fun and it really helped me understand how small we are compared to everything else," Boulds, 12, of Morrisonville told the Press-Republican.
'STEM KIND OF GUY'
Godfrey recalled being a "big space nut" while growing up in the 1960s. He watched the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo launches, and later built model rockets with his daughters.
He and Boulds started doing the same the winter before Boulds had a science fair at Morrisonville Elementary school.
Apollo 11 launched on Godfrey's 17th birthday, so ahead of the mission's 50th anniversary, he and Boulds built and launched a model of the Saturn V rocket that sent astronauts to the moon. A picture of Boulds and the model ran in a July 2019 edition of the Press-Republican.
"That was kind of neat, building it together and launching it," Godfrey said. "We’ve had a bunch blow up on the launch pad and we’ve learned how to make our own rocket fuel and that’s worked well. We’ve had some success with that."
He said Boulds is a "STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) kind of guy," so the activity fits right into his wheelhouse.
Boulds said what he likes about STEM is learning new things.
"I found it interesting and, I don’t know, I guess I’m just kind of good at it so I started to like it more."
SIMULATIONS, MISSIONS
Prior to Boulds' August reservation at Space Academy, he and Godfrey spent a whole day at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex where they checked out the rockets on display, touched a moon rock and learned about technology.
Boulds said he learned a lot while attending Space Academy, including what distinguishes the different rockets and how the International Space Station came together.
"We did different actual real-life missions where we either got to be in mission control or the shuttle or the rocket, and we got to actually talk over comms and try and figure out stuff," he said.
"We did a whole bunch of different simulators which were really fun."
His favorite component was the Mars mission.
"I got to help land the ship and everything and I got to talk to people in different rooms and try to help them out."
"He got to wear a space suit before I did — that’s not fair," Godfrey joked.
GOOD TIME TO GROW UP
Godfrey tells Boulds that it's a good time to be growing up as he'll get to see a lot of missions and the emergence of companies like SpaceX will help create a good job market in the space industry.
He pointed to the upcoming launch of of Artemis I, which according to the Kennedy Space Center's website will be the first test of NASA's deep space exploration systems.
"Hopefully they’ll be going to the moon within the next 10 years, so we’ll get to see that," Godfrey added.
Career-wise, Boulds is still trying to keep his mind open at this point.
"But I’m thinking about aeronautical engineering and helping build rockets or anything like that to do with space."
For now, Boulds looks forward to returning to Huntsville for the Advanced Space Academy for 15- to 18-year-olds.
"They get to do a lot more hands-on at that age and it'll be fun," Godfrey said.
